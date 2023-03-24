MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Floyd Central went 2-0 on its second day of the 21st annual Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro on Friday.
The Highlanders outlasted Westview (Tenn.) 8-5 in their first game before beating Riverdale (Tenn.) 15-7 in their second.
In its first contest, Floyd plated four runs in both the first and third frames on the way to victory.
Freshman Breleigh Lockhart led the Highlanders at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Taylor Chumbley was one of seven other players to record a hit. The senior had a home run and three RBIs.
In the circle, freshman Emmy Miller struck out six in three innings of action.
In the Highlanders’ second game, they trailed 7-6 before scoring nine times in the bottom of the fourth for the win.
Senior Kylie Franks led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBIs while touching home thrice. Chumbley, Peyton Drummond and freshmen Addy Ware and Nora Koehler also had two hits apiece for Floyd. Chumbley finished with three RBIs and Drummond two. Lockhart and Koehler, both of whom homered, scored three runs each.
The Highlanders (5-1) will close out play in the event today. They’re scheduled to face Coffee County Central (Tenn.) and Science Hill (Tenn.).
THURSDAY
FLOYD GOES 2-1
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Floyd Central went 2-1 in its first day of the 21st annual Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro on Thursday.
Creek Wood (Tenn.) clipped the Highlanders 6-1 in their first game. Floyd bounced back, though, to top Smyrna (Tenn.) 4-2 and Oakland (Tenn.) 11-2.
The Highlanders’ first contest was tied at 1-all after the first inning before the Red Hawks tallied three times in the second and twice in the fourth en route to the five-frame win.
Ware had half of Floyd Central’s four hits to lead the way at the plate.
In their second game the Highlanders trailed 2-0 through five innings before tallying four times in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the victory.
Seven different players had hits for Floyd while Lockhart had a double and two RBIs. Kate Satkoski and Elise Coleman added a hit and an RBI apiece.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in relief of Miller. The senior allowed two hits while striking out one over the final two innings.
In the Highlanders’ final game of the day they scored six runs in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth en route to the nine-run triumph.
Franks led the way at the plate. The senior went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs. Chumbley also homered while Drummond was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
In the circle, Waterbury allowed one earned run on one hit while fanning three over three innings. Koehler also yielded one earned run on one hit while walking one and striking out two over two frames.
DRAGONS GO 3-0
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Silver Creek won its first three games of the 21st annual Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro on Thursday.
The Dragons defeated Dickson County (Tenn.) 5-2, beat Middle Tennessee Christian School 7-4 and topped the Nashville Lady Knights 12-1
Against Dickson, Hallie Foley picked up the win in the circle. The senior right-hander allowed two runs on eight while while fanning five in the complete-game effort.
Classmate Macy Ferrell led the way at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a couple of RBIs. Additionally, freshman Kaitlyn Whitlock hit her first career home run.
