 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze Expected Again Tonight...

A cold airmass remains in place over our region, but has begun to
moderate. Although slightly milder than previous nights,
temperatures tonight are still forecast to fall into the mid to
upper 20s for most areas. Several hours of sub-freezing
temperatures are likely. Anyone with susceptible agricultural
interests should take necessary precautions. Warmer temperatures
will arrive Tuesday and continue through the remainder of the
week.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Foley leads Silver Creek to victory

LOUISVILLE — Hallie Foley tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Silver Creek to a 10-0 win at Louisville Assumption in its season-opener Monday afternoon.

The Dragons scored a single run in the first inning, four in the third, two in the sixth and three in the seventh en route to victory.

HallieFoley head shot

Hallie Foley

“I loved what I saw today from the team,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “We have talked all year about being aggressive and putting pressure on the other team. I was very proud of every single one of them today. Hallie pitched one of the best games I have seen her pitch. And for her to be that good this early, I was impressed.”

Foley allowed only three hits while striking out seven. She also helped her own cause at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Lily Allen added a double and two RBIs while Izzy Sad also drove in a pair of runs. Audra Gibson added an RBI while Jazzy Calloway recorded a double.

RED DEVILS DOWN HORNETS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Bailey Shafer led host Jeffersonville to a 14-4 victory over visiting Henryville in the season-opener for both Monday at David K. Hatfield Stadium.

PeytonS.jpg

Henryville’s Peyton Steward winds up to deliver a pitch during the Hornets’ 14-4 loss at Jeffersonville in the season-opener for both Monday.

The game was tied at 4-all in the middle of the fifth before the Red Devils reeled off 10 runs in a row.

Shafer picked up the win in the circle and also led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Junior Brookelyn Miles added two hits and five RBIs for Jeff (1-0), which will host Fern Creek (Ky.) today.

BaileyShafer.jpg

Jeffersonville Bailey Shafer makes contact at the plate Monday.

Tags

Trending Video