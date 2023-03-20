HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Foley leads Silver Creek to victory

LOUISVILLE — Hallie Foley tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Silver Creek to a 10-0 win at Louisville Assumption in its season-opener Monday afternoon.
The Dragons scored a single run in the first inning, four in the third, two in the sixth and three in the seventh en route to victory.
“I loved what I saw today from the team,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “We have talked all year about being aggressive and putting pressure on the other team. I was very proud of every single one of them today. Hallie pitched one of the best games I have seen her pitch. And for her to be that good this early, I was impressed.”
Foley allowed only three hits while striking out seven. She also helped her own cause at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Lily Allen added a double and two RBIs while Izzy Sad also drove in a pair of runs. Audra Gibson added an RBI while Jazzy Calloway recorded a double.
RED DEVILS DOWN HORNETS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Bailey Shafer led host Jeffersonville to a 14-4 victory over visiting Henryville in the season-opener for both Monday at David K. Hatfield Stadium.
The game was tied at 4-all in the middle of the fifth before the Red Devils reeled off 10 runs in a row.
Shafer picked up the win in the circle and also led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Junior Brookelyn Miles added two hits and five RBIs for Jeff (1-0), which will host Fern Creek (Ky.) today.