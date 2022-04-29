CHARLESTOWN — Savannah Gaither pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Charlestown to a 9-0 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Thursday evening.
The senior allowed four hits while walking three and striking out 14 in the victory. She also helped her own cause with an RBI.
Gaither had plenty of offense assistance too. Addie Smith and Mattie May added two hits apiece. Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home twice. May went 2-for-4 with a double while driving in four.
Audrey Latham also scored three runs for Charlestown (8-6, 1-4), which is slated to visit Madison at 5 p.m. Monday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 9, AUSTIN 0
Austin 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Charlestown 002 025 X — 9 7 0
W — Savannah Gaither. L — N. Spradlin. 2B — Mattie May (C), Hannah Burns (C). 3B — Ashlyn Sawyer (C). Records — Austin 0-10, 0-4; Charlestown 8-6, 1-4.
.
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS
BORDEN — A four-run fourth inning helped host Borden beat Orleans 7-2 Thursday evening.
The game was tied 2-all until the home half of the fourth. The Braves added an insurance run in the sixth to earn the victory.
Emily Cissell led Borden's 11-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring once. Gabby Thomas and freshman Reagan Loy added two hits apiece.
Lily Lynch picked up the victory in the circle. The sophomore allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out four over the first four frames. Emily Schottelkotte notched the save. The sophomore lefty yielded two hits while walking one and striking out four over the final three innings.
FLOYD TOPS WEST WASH
CAMPBELLSBURG — Lavin Osborne hit two home runs, and Riley Chumbley one, to lead Floyd Central to a 13-1 five-inning win at Class A No. 5 West Washington on Thursday evening.
Taylor Chumbley and Kylie Franks had three hits for the Highlanders, who finished with 14. Both went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored thrice while Chumbley also drove in a run.
Osborne, Kendall Brown and Peyton Drummond added two hits apiece. Osborne went 2-for-3 with five RBIs while scoring three times. Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Drummond was 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring a run.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one hit while fanning four in the first three innings. Freshman Elise Gilbert allowed one earned run on three hits over the final two frames.
The Highlanders (12-8) are scheduled to visit Bloomington North at 11 a.m. Saturday and Bloomington South at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 13, WEST WASHINGTON 1
Floyd Central 440 32 — 13 14 0
West Washington 000 01 — 1 4 2
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Elliot Nance. 2B — Kendall Brown (FC). HR — Lavin Osborne (FC) 2, Riley Chumbley (FC), Nance (WW). Records — Floyd Central 12-8, West Washington 8-3.
.
WARRIORS WIN
ELIZABETH — Visiting Christian Academy outlasted South Central for a 10-9 win Thursday evening.
In the first inning, Warriors got their offense started on Marissa Sedoris' two-run single.
The Rebels tied in up in the bottom half of the frame, but the Warriors answered back in the fourth. Leah Stevens tripled in one CAI run before Brooklyn Shields singled in another. Selene Morgan grounded out to score another one.
Stevens led the Warriors to victory in the pitcher's circle. The right-hander surrendered nine runs on eight hits while striking out 10 in the complete-game victory.
Stevens also led CAI at the plate, going 3-for-4. Sedoris added multiple hits.
'DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer led host New Albany to a 3-2 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday evening.
The junior had a double — one of the Bulldogs' two hits — and drove in all three of their runs in the victory.
She also picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking none and striking out 10 in the complete-game victory.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 2
Jennings County 000 101 0 — 2 5 2
New Albany 030 000 X — 3 2 2
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — M. Matern. 2B — Palmer (NA), A. Meade (JC). 3B — Matern (JC). HR — Matern (JC).
.
HORNETS TOP PIONEERS
HENRYVILLE — Peyton Steward and Allie McAfee had three hits apiece to lead host Henryville to a 5-1 win over Providence on Thursday evening.
Steward went 3-for-4 with one RBI while scoring a run. McAfee also was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Mylee Marcum added a pair of hits for the Hornets.
In the circle, Mary Crick and Steward combined to hold the Pioneers to a single run on five hits. Crick, who picked up the victory, allowed four hits while striking out four over the first three innings. Steward yielded one unearned run on one hit while walking one and striking out six over the final four frames.
Brooklynn Nolot and Kate Weber had two hits apiece to pace Providence.
.
HENRYVILLE 5, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Henryville 001 202 X — 5 12 2
W — Mary Crick. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Brooklynn Nolot (P). 3B — Allie McAfee (H).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.