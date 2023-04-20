CROTHERSVILLE — Emma Hart tossed a perfect game to lead Borden to a 12-0 five-inning win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Wednesday.
Hart struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced in the victory.
Lily Lynch and Emily Cissell led the Braves at the plate. Lynch was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring once. Cissell went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs while touching home three times.
Additionally, Gabby Thomas and Makenzie Ziel added two RBIs apiece while Thomas, Hart and Lilly Torres touched home twice.
Borden (7-4, 1-1) is scheduled to visit Charlestown at 5 p.m. Friday.
DRAGONS DOWN JENNINGS
NORTH VERNON — Izzy Sad’s two-RBI hit in the top of the seventh inning lifted Class 3A No. 10 Silver Creek to a 2-1 win at Jennings County on Wednesday.
“We couldn’t have planned this any better. We just talked (Tuesday) at practice about finding a way to win close games,” Dragons head coach Nate Gibson said. “In years past we wouldn’t have won this game, but this team is different. They all like each other.”
Three Silver Creek pitchers — Kennedy Caudill, Tessa Gibson and Hallie Foley — combined to hold the Panthers to just four hits. Caudill tossed the first two frames before Gibson struck out six over the next three. Foley came on in the sixth and got the final six outs to improve to 9-0 on the season.
“All three of them have something different, it’s a weird problem to have,” Coach Gibson said.
The Dragons (15-4) are scheduled to visit Louisville’s DuPont Manual at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon before hosting Seymour at Clarksville Little League at the same time Friday.
STARS TOP PIRATES
BEDFORD — Class 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence pounded out 11 hits — seven for extra bases — in its 10-3 triumph over visiting Charlestown on Wednesday night.
The Stars tallied two runs in the second and third innings before tacking on three more in the fifth and sixth frames. The Pirates plated a single run in the fourth and two in the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Addison Smith led Charlestown at the plate with a pair of hits, including a triple, and scored one of the Pirates’ runs.
Aynslie Cockerill also drove in a pair of runs for Charlestown.
The Pirates (8-4) are scheduled to visit New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting Borden at 5 p.m. Friday.
BEDFORD NL 10, CHARLESTOWN 3
Charlestown 000 100 2 — 3 4 1
Bedford NL 022 033 X — 10 11 0
W — A. Waggoner. L — Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler. 2B — K. Graves (BNL), B. McCauley (BNL), A. Ratliff (B), A. Jewell (B), L. Anderson (B), H. Davis (B). 3B — Addison Smith (CH). HR — Waggoner (B). Records — Charlestown 8-4, Bedford NL 12-3.
PACERS EDGE MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Switzerland County edged host New Washington 4-3 Wednesday evening.
Birthday girl Braeanna Billups hit a home run — one of four hits for the Mustangs. In the circle, Liberty Griffin absorbed the loss in spite of 10 strikeouts.
PANTHERS HOLD OFF PIONEERS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central edged Providence 2-0 Wednesday evening.
The Panthers plated single runs in the first and fifth frames, on four hits, en route to victory. The Pioneers, meanwhile, mustered only three hits in defeat.
Providence (6-8) is scheduled to host Paoli at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
EAGLES STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Lanesville blanked host Henryville 5-0 in an SAC contest Wednesday.
