NEW WASHINGTON — Freshman pitcher Presley Hegedus struck out 17 to lead Providence to a 14-0 six-inning win at New Washington on Thursday evening.
The Pioneers plated single runs in the first and second innings before tallying two in the third, four in the fourth and six in the sixth en route to victory.
Hegedus also allowed a pair of hits.
Lillie Weber led Providence at the plate. The senior went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while touching home three times. Five others — Kirsten White, Kate Weber, Hegedus, Bella Leasor and Hailey Crisp — had two hits apiece. Hegedus doubled and drove in two. Leasor knocked in three runs and touched home twice. Crisp added a pair of RBIs.
New Wash is slated to host Jac-Cen-Del at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Providence (4-7) is scheduled to visit Clarksville at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
FLOYD EDGES MEADE COUNTY
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Class 4A No. 10 Floyd Central outlasted host Meade County for a 2-1 win Thursday evening.
Senior Kylie Franks led the way for the Highlanders, who scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. She went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and drove in both Floyd runs.
Peyton Drummond added a pair of hits for the Highlanders.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed seven hits while striking out one over the first five frames. Freshman Emmy Miller came on in the sixth and allowed one earned run on one hit while walking one and fanning four on her way to picking up the save.
Floyd Central (12-3) is scheduled to host Evansville North at 10 a.m. Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, MEADE COUNTY (KY.) 1
Floyd Central 000 101 0 — 2 7 3
Meade County 000 000 1 — 1 6 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Kaelyn Ledford. SV — Emmy Miller. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC). HR — Franks (FC), Rylee Webb (MC).
.
SCOTTSBURG OUTLASTS PIRATES IN 11
SCOTTSBURG — Class 3A No. 10 Scottsburg scored once in the bottom of the 11th inning to complete a rally for a 4-3 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday evening.
The Pirates led 1-0 at the end of the first inning, 2-1 after three and 3-1 through five before the Warriorettes tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra softball.
Charlestown (6-2, 2-2) is scheduled to play in the New Albany Invitational on Saturday.
STARS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence defeated host New Albany 9-2 Thursday evening.
The Stars scored single runs in the second, third and fifth frames while also tallying twice in the fourth and four times in the sixth.
Bedford outhit the Bulldogs 10-8 and five of the Stars’ hits went for extra bases, including two home runs.
BNL’s pitcher Aliza Jewell, who relieved starter Annie Waggoner after only six pitches, allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out one over the final 6 2/3 innings.
Ava Brewer and Cheyenne Palmer had three hits apiece for the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2), who are scheduled to host Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Friday.
.
BEDFORD NL 9, NEW ALBANY 2
Bedford NL 011 214 0 — 9 10 0
New Albany 000 000 2 — 2 8 2
W — Aliza Jewell. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Jewell (BNL), Kendall Graves (BNL), Braxton McCauley (BNL). HR — Jewell (BNL), Ava Ratliff (BNL). Records — BNL 11-3, 1-0; New Albany 2-4, 0-2.
.
GENERALS HOLD OFF WARRIORS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville held off Christian Academy for a 19-14 win Thursday evening.
The Generals led 10-1 at the end of the first inning before the Warriors rallied to tie it at 11 in the third. Clarksville outscored CAI 8-3 the rest of the way for its second win of the season.
"Despite the loss, this was a great game for us," Warriors coach Hannah Beckley said. "After scoring first, we went down 10-1 in the first inning. We answered with a six-run second inning and then tied it at 11 in the third. As the game progressed, we settled in defensively and cut down on errors. Our team remained energized and focused throughout the game, even scoring two in the bottom of the seventh. I am very impressed and proud of how this team performed in their first game on the road. There are several areas of improvement, but we have a lot of positive areas to build on."
Macy Jackson led the Warriors with four RBIs while Brooklyn Shields added two. In the circle, Leah Stevens struck out seven Generals.
CAI (0-2) is scheduled to visit Lanesville on Monday.
