FLOYDS KNOBS — A pair of Floyd Central pitchers combined for a three-hitter as the Class 4A No. 11 Highlanders defeated 3A No. 10 Silver Creek 5-0 in the regular-season finale for both softball teams Thursday evening.
Senior Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle while freshman Emmy Miller registered the save. Waterbury allowed three hits while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings. Miller came on in the sixth and struck out two over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Senior Taylor Chumbley led Floyd at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run. Kylie Franks also homered and was one of three, along with Waterbury and Kate Satkoski, to add a hit and an RBI.
Both teams are scheduled to begin postseason play Tuesday.
The Highlanders (24-7) are slated to face the winner between Seymour and Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening in a semifinal of the BNL Sectional.
Silver Creek (24-9), meanwhile, is scheduled to face North Harrison at 7:15 p.m. in the final first-round game of the Charlestown Sectional.
PIRATES ROUT REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Southwestern 14-0 in five innings Thursday.
The Pirates plated two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth en route to victory in their regular-season finale.
Mia Long and Hannah Burns led Charlestown’s 14-hit attack with three apiece. Long went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs while touching home twice. Burns was 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs while touching home twice.
Aubree Latham and Addison Roberts added two hits apiece for the Pirates. Latham went 2-for-2 while scoring thrice. Roberts was 2-for-3 with two doubles while scoring once.
Burns picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one hit while striking out seven over three innings.
The Pirates (19-8) are scheduled to host Madison at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in a first-round game of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
CHARLESTOWN 14, SOUTHWESTERN 0
Southwestern 000 00 — 0 2 3
Charlestown 273 20 — 14 14 0
W — Hannah Burns. L — Chloey Leach. 2B — Mia Long (CH), Addison Roberts (CH) 2. 3B — Ashley Fulton (SW), Burns (CH). Records — Southwestern 14-14, Charlestown 19-8.
DEVILS DOWN LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Jeffersonville scored in all but two innings en route to a 6-2 win at North Harrison on Thursday.
The Red Devils tallied two runs in the first frame before adding one in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh in their regular-season finale.
Aubrey Cannon and Emma Borders led the way at the plate. Cannon, a freshman, went 2-for-3 with a double and solo home run while touching home thrice. Borders was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Borders also picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out two over six innings.
Jeffersonville (17-11) will face the winner between New Albany and Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal of the 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional.
JEFFERSONVILLE 6, NORTH HARRISON 2
Jeffersonville 201 011 1 — 6 6 1
North Harrison 010 010 0 — 2 4 2
W — Emma Borders. L — K. Christie. 2B — Aubrey Cannon (J), Emma Eaton (J), Borders (J), Gabby White (NH). HR — Cannon (J). Records — Jeffersonville 17-11, North Harrison 7-18.
EAGLES TOP PIONEERS
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 6 Lanesville topped Providence 6-2 Thursday evening.
