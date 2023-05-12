NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central clinched its first outright Hoosier Hills Conference title since 2018 with a 7-1 win at Jennings County in high school softball action Thursday evening.
The game was tied 1-all after the first inning before the Highlanders erupted for five runs in the second to take command. They added an insurance run in the third en route to victory.
Peyton Drummond led the way at the plate. The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice. Senior Kate Satkoski and Taylor Chumbley added two hits apiece. Satkoski went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs while scoring once. Chumbley was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Senior Emory Waterbury, one of three pitchers, picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed one unearned run on one hit while walking one and striking out one over two innings.
Floyd Central (22-5, 6-0) will be back in action Saturday. The Highlanders will face Louisville Ballard at 2 p.m. and Roncalli at 4 p.m. at the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Stadium.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Floyd Central 151 000 0 — 7 9 1
Jennings County 100 000 0 — 1 5 4
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Matern. 2B — Kate Satkoski (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC), Marlee Elston (JC). HR — Satkoski (FC). Records — Floyd Central 22-5, 6-0; Jennings County 11-13, 1-5.
DRAGONS WIN 6TH STRAIGHT MSC TITLE
SALEM — Silver Creek clinched its sixth straight Mid-Southern Conference title with a 9-4 win at Salem on Thursday evening.
The Dragons tallied four runs in the second inning, one in the third and four more in the fourth en route to victory.
Audra Gibson led Creek at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Tessa Gibson picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed two unearned runs on five hits while walking four and striking out seven over 4 1/3 innings.
Silver Creek (21-8, 7-1) is scheduled to host Seymour at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Clarksville Little League.
‘DOGS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting New Albany outlasted Jeffersonville for a 3-1 win in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday evening.
The Red Devils led 1-0 after two innings before the Bulldogs tied it up in the fourth, then took the lead with two runs in the fifth.
Eavie Smith picked up the win in the circle for New Albany. The senior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking four and striking out two.
Ava Brewer and Cheyenne Palmer had a pair of hits to lead the ‘Dogs at the plate.
NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
New Albany 000 120 0 — 3 8 2
Jeffersonville 010 000 0 — 1 2 3
W — Eavie Smith. L — Bailey Shafer.
PIRATES EDGE EASTERN
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown closed out Mid-Southern Conference play with a 2-0 triumph over Eastern on Thursday evening.
Hannah Burns picked up the win in the circle. She allowed four hits while walking one and striking out eight over six innings. Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler allowed only one hit in the seventh to earn the save.
Aiden Stewart led the Pirates, who scored both their runs in the fourth inning, at the plate. She went 2-for-3.
Charlestown (17-7, 5-3) is scheduled to visit Jennings County for a Saturday doubleheader that’s slated to start at 11 a.m.
CHARLESTOWN 2, EASTERN 0
Eastern 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Charlestown 000 200 X — 2 6 1
W — Hannah Burns. L — Bracie Jackson. SV — Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler. 2B — Kylie Batt (E), Jackson (E), Addison Smith (CH), Ashlynn Sawyer (CH). 3B — Mia Long (CH). Records — Eastern 8-10, 3-5; Charlestown 17-7, 5-3.
BRAVES BEAT BLACKHAWKS
BORDEN — Host Borden beat Springs Valley 2-0 Thursday evening.
The Braves scored single runs in the first and fifth frames en route to victory.
In the circle, Emma Hart and Emily Schottelkotte combined for a two-hit shutout. Hart allowed both hits while walking one and striking out one over 5 2/3 innings. Schottelkotte struck out three over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Emily Cissell led the way for the Braves at the plate. The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Grace Gentry drove in Borden’s other run.
The Braves (11-8) are scheduled to host Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
BORDEN 2, SPRINGS VALLEY 0
Springs Valley 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Borden 100 010 X — 1 3 1
W — Emma Hart. L — Maci Eckerty. 2B — Emily Cissell (B).
SENATORS BLANK PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 10 West Washington rolled to a 10-0 five-inning win at Providence on Thursday.
The Senators scored a single run in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to victory.
Elliot Nance picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one hit while striking out eight in the abbreviated complete game.
Providence (8-13) is scheduled to visit Southwestern at 5 p.m. Monday.
MUSTANGS TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting New Washington rolled to a 15-0 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
