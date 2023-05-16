LANESVILLE — Class 4A No. 11 Floyd Central downed host, and Class A No. 6, Lanesville 8-2 Monday.
The Highlanders tallied one run in the first and two in the second before the Eagles scored twice in the third to cut it to 3-2. Floyd, however, added two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth en route to victory.
Addy Ware led the Highlanders at the plate. The freshman went 4-for-4 while scoring three runs. Fellow frosh Elise Coleman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Senior Kate Satkoski added two hits while Taylor Chumbley drove in a pair of runs.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two. Freshman Emmy Miller came on in the fifth and allowed one hit while striking out seven over the final three frames.
Floyd Central (23-7) is scheduled to visit Borden at 6 pm. Tuesday.
DRAGONS DOWN OWLS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 10 Silver Creek rolled to a 16-7 victory over visiting Seymour at Clarksville Little League on Monday.
Senior Izzy Sad went 4-for-4 with an RBI while scoring four runs to lead the Dragons at the plate. Juniors Reese Decker and Audra Gibson added three hits apiece. Decker went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while scoring thrice. Gibson was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring twice.
Sophomores Lily Allen and Tessa Gibson added two hits apiece. Gibson was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Hallie Foley. The senior allowed three earned runs on 11 hits while walking one and striking out 11 in the complete-game victory.
“We didn’t have our best game defensively tonight and we put Hallie in some situations she didn’t need to be in,” said Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson, whose team committed four errors. “I am happy with the win and how we swung the bats, but I hope we got this bad game on defense out of the way before sectionals next week.”
The Dragons (23-8) are scheduled to visit 4A No. 11 Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Thursday.
PIONEERS EDGE REBELS
HANOVER — Visiting Providence downed Southwestern 3-1 Monday.
The Pioneers plated single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings en route to victory.
Providence (9-13) is scheduled to host New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
EASTERN TAMES MUSTANGS
PEKIN — Host Eastern downed New Washington 12-0 in five innings Monday.
The Musketeers got off to a fast start, scoring eight times in the first. They added one run in the second and three in the fourth on the way to the win.
SENATORS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Class A No. 10 West Washington blanked host Henryville 15-0 Monday.
The Senators scored four times in the first, three times in the third, once in the fourth and seven times in the fifth en route to victory.
