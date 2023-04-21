FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central downed Louisville Assumption 5-1 in high school softball action Thursday evening.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the first and sixth innings while also scoring once in the fourth en route to victory.
Kate Satkoski led Floyd at the plate. The senior went 2-for-3 with a solo home run while touching home twice. Kylie Franks added a double and two RBIs for the Highlanders.
Freshman Emmy Miller picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out two. Emory Waterbury retired the side in the seventh.
Floyd Central (14-4, 3-0) is scheduled to host Class 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Friday evening in a big Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
STARS DOWN DEVILS
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence hit a state-record nine home runs en route to a 22-10 five-inning win over Jeffersonville in an HHC contest Thursday evening.
The Stars scored four times in the first, twice in the second and third, five times in the fourth and nine times in the fifth. BNL’s Ava Ratliff and Kendall Graves hit three home runs apiece.
Meanwhile the Red Devils, who hit four homers of their own, scored once in the second, twice in the third and seven times in the fifth.
Andrea Durbin, Emma Eaton and Emma Borders had two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Durbin went 2-for-3 while scoring once. Eaton was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. Borders went 2-for-2 while touching home once.
Bethany Clarke, Ashlyn McClure and Bailey Shafer also homered for Jeff (9-6, 0-4), which is scheduled to host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
.
BEDFORD NL 22, JEFFERSONVILLE 10
Jeffersonville 012 07 — 10 12 2
Bedford NL 422 59 — 22 20 0
W — Aliza Jewell. L — Emma Borders. 2B — Andrea Durbin (J), Jewell (B) 3, Anna Williams (B), Tori Nikirk (B), Annie Waggoner (B). HR — Hayley Davis (B), Braxton McCauley (B), Ava Ratliff (B) 3, Kendall Graves (B) 3, Nikirk (B). Records — Jeffersonville 9-6, 0-4; Bedford NL 13-3, 2-0.
.
PIRATES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Charlestown pounded out 23 hits en route to a 21-7 five-inning win at New Washington on Thursday evening.
The Pirates plated seven runs in the first, nine in the third and five in the fourth en route to victory.
Olivia O’Neil led Charlestown’s offensive onslaught at the plate. The junior went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs while touching home three times.
Also for the Pirates, Hannah Burns and Addison Smith added three hits apiece. Burns was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice. Smith went 3-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Additionally, Addison Roberts went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while scoring twice.
Aynslie Cockerill picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out three in four frames.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, tallied two runs in the first and second innings before scoring three times in the fourth.
Charlestown (9-4) is scheduled to host Borden at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.
CRIMSONS EDGE DRAGONS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville DuPont Manual outlasted Class 3A No. 10 Silver Creek 3-2 Thursday evening.
The Dragons (15-5) are scheduled to host Seymour at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at Clarksville Little League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.