HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders hit 3 homers in win

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central slugged three home runs en route to an 11-0 five-inning victory over visiting North Harrison in its home-opener Wednesday afternoon.
Lavin Osborne, Emory Waterbury and Kendall Brown each hit long balls for the Highlanders, who tallied two runs in the first inning and three in the third, fourth and fifth frames. Brown’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth brought the game to an early end via the mercy rule.
Peyton Drummond added a pair of hits, including a triple, and scored three runs for Floyd. Osborne drove in a pair of runs and scored twice while Brown had three RBIs and touched home two times. Waterbury also drove in a pair of runs while Kylie Franks scored twice.
That was more than enough offense for a pair of Highlander pitchers. Waterbury, who picked up the win, allowed one hit while walking two and striking out four over four innings. Freshman Elise Gilbert threw a perfect fifth frame.
Floyd Central (2-4) is scheduled to host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 000 00 — 0 1 2
Floyd Central 203 33 — 11 6 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Smith. 2B — Kate Satoski (FC). 3B — Peyton Drummond (FC). HR — Lavin Osborne (FC), Waterbury (FC), Kendall Brown (FC). Records — North Harrison 0-1, Floyd Central 2-4.
BULLDOGS WIN OPENER
NEW ALBANY — New Albany tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull out a 4-2 victory over visiting Eastern in the season-opener for both Wednesday.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before the Musketeers tallied twice in the top of the third. New Albany tied it up in the bottom of that inning before scoring twice in the fifth.
Four players — Ava Brewer, Anderson Hall, Kaylee DeMuth and Vanessa Burns — had two hits apiece to lead the Bulldogs’ 11-hit attack. Brewer scored twice while Burns, who along with DeMuth doubled, drove in a pair of runs.
In the circle, Eavie Smith picked up the victory. The junior allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over six innings. Freshman Alexandria Gibson allowed one hit in the seventh.
Sophomore Kylie Batt had two hits to lead Eastern at the plate.
New Albany (1-0) is scheduled to visit Boonville at 6 p.m. this evening.
NEW ALBANY 4, EASTERN 2
Eastern 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
New Albany 101 020 X — 4 11 0
W — Eavie Smith. L — Sidney Patton. 2B — Natalie Blevins (E), Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Vanessa Burns (NA). Records — Eastern 0-1, New Albany 1-0.