FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 13 Floyd Central rolled to a 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting West Washington on Thursday evening.
The Highlanders scored a single run in the first inning before adding six in the third and three in the fourth en route to the win.
Emory Waterbury pitched and hit Floyd to victory. In the circle, the senior allowed three hits while walking one and fanning four in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
At the plate, Waterbury was 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs while touching home twice.
Classmate Kylie Franks also hit a pair of home runs and drove in three for Floyd.
Freshman Addy Ware and junior Peyton Drummond added two hits apiece, including a double each. Carsyn Hildreth also drove in a pair of runs.
Floyd Central (16-5, 4-0) is scheduled to host Bloomington South and Bloomington North in a round robin Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, WEST WASHINGTON 0
West Wash 000 00 — 0 3 3
Floyd Central 106 3X — 10 11 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Elliot Nance. 2B — Carsyn Hildreth (FC), Waterbury (FC), Addy Ware (FC), Kate Satkoski (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC). HR — Kylie Franks (FC) 2, Waterbury (FC) 2. Records — West Washington 9-4, Floyd Central 16-5.
.
DRAGONS DOWN LADY CATS
CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek rolled to a 9-1 win over North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday evening at Clarksville Little League.
Jazzy Calloway led the Dragons’ offensive attack. The freshman went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice. Reese Decker and Macy Ferrell added two hits apiece. Decker went 2-for-3 with a double while scoring three times. Ferrell was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Tessa Gibson added a pair of RBIs.
Gibson also picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed one earned run on two hits while walking four and fanning five in the complete-game effort.
Silver Creek (17-6, 4-1) is scheduled to play Bloomington North and Bloomington South in a round robin at Floyd Central on Saturday.
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Charlestown downed host Austin 10-2 in an MSC game Thursday evening.
Hannah Burns and Katie Pickerell paced the Pirates’ 14-hit attack. Burns went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while touching home twice. Pickerell was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once.
Olivia O’Neil and Aiden Stewart added two hits apiece for Charlestown.
Kennadi Schleischer-Drasler picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking none and fanning four.
Charlestown is scheduled to host West Washington at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
COLONELS CLIP DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Oldham County (Ky.) outlasted host Jeffersonville 7-3 Thursday evening.
The Colonels scored single runs in the first and third innings before tallying twice more in the fifth and three times in the seventh on the way to the win.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, scored all three of their runs in the final frame.
Aubrey Cannon led Jeff at the plate. The freshman went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while touching home once.
Andrea Durbin and Ally Young added two hits apiece for the Red Devils (9-9), who are scheduled to visit Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
.
OLDHAM COUNTY (KY.) 7, JEFFERSONVILLE 3
Oldham Co. 101 020 3 — 7 12 0
Jeffersonville 000 000 3 — 3 9 0
W — Jozie Lashley. L — Emma Borders. 2B — Lashley (OC), Breckyn Hamm (OC), Kaitlyn Bradbury (OC), Ally Young (J). 3B — Lashley (OC), Aubrey Cannon (J). HR — Zoe Waddell (OC). Record — Jeffersonville 9-9.
.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — New Albany pounded out 12 hits en route to a 12-4 win at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs trailed 2-0 after two innings before taking the lead for good with a four-run third. They tallied twice more in the fifth before scoring six times in the seventh to pull away.
Anderson Hall led New Albany at the plate. The sophomore went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs while touching home twice.
Cheyenne Palmer added two hits, including a solo home run, to help her own cause. In the circle, Palmer allowed four earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out six in the complete-game victory.
Kaylee DeMuth added two RBIs while Reese Raymond and Ava Brewer scored three times each.
New Albany is scheduled to visit Salem at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
.
NEW ALBANY 12, JENNINGS COUNTY 4
New Albany 004 020 6 — 12 12 0
Jennings County 111 000 1 — 4 4 2
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — M. Matern. 2B — Ayanna DeLuca (NA), Anderson Hall (NA). HR — Palmer (NA), Hall (NA), Matern (JC).
.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 17-7 five-inning victory over visiting Crothersville on Thursday.
The Warriors built a 16-1 through four innings on the way to the win.
“The rain started to really affect playing conditions (in the fifth), thus making it hard to find the (strike) zone,” CAI coach Hannah Beckley said. “We gave up six runs in the fifth, but I am proud of our defense for making plays down the stretch.”
Leah Stevens led the way for the Warriors. At the plate she hit an inside-the-park grand slam. In the circle, she struck out six.
“I credit her mental toughness for managing to throw strikes when any command was difficult,” Beckley said.
CAI (2-4) is scheduled to host Eastern at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
HORNETS TOP PIONEERS
PROVIDENCE — Visiting Henryville topped Providence 14-4 Thursday evening.
The Hornets scored in every inning — three times in the first, once in the second and third, four times in the fourth, once in the fifth and sixth before finishing up with three in the seventh — en route to victory.
The Pioneers plated a single run in the first before adding three more in the third.
Kirsten White and Lillie Weber paced Providence at the plate with two hits apiece. Weber drove in three runs while her cousin Kate Weber touched home twice.
Henryville (3-8) is slated to host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Providence (6-11) is scheduled to host Austin at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
COUGARS CLIP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Trinity Lutheran rolled to an 18-2 five-inning win at New Washington on Thursday.
The Cougars got off to a fast start, scoring three times in the first frame, six times in the second and seven times in the third on the way to victory.
