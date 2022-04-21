NEW WASHINGTON — Izzy Balderas and Braeanna Billups both blasted home runs to lead New Washington to a 17-8 victory over visiting Austin on Wednesday.
Eryn Helton added a double and Emily Bottoroff a triple for the Mustangs, who trailed 6-5 before erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Liberty Griffin picked up the win in the circle.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 17, AUSTIN 8
Austin 400 211 0 — 8
New Wash 104 802 2 — 17
W — Liberty Griffin. L — N. Spradlin. 2B — Eryn Helton (NW), R. Buchanan (A), N. Spradlin (A). 3B — Emily Bottoroff (NW). HR — Izzy Balderas (NW), Braeanna Billups (NW).
.
FLOYD CLIPS CUBS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rolled to a 13-1 victory over visiting Madison on Wednesday evening.
Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Highlanders tallied two runs in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth en route to the win.
Floyd Central (10-7) is scheduled to visit Seymour at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BRAVES BEAT LIONS
BORDEN — Host Borden rolled to a 17-1 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Wednesday.
Emily Cissell led the Braves' 13-hit attack. She went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs while scoring thrice. Four other players — Grace Gentry, Emily Schottelkotte, Caitlyn Cook and Lily Lynch — added two hits apiece. Those four all scored twice while Schottelkotte and Lynch drove in two runs apiece.
Also for Borden, Gabby Thomas tallied four RBIs while Reagan Loy touched home three times.
The Braves (6-5) are scheduled to host Charlestown at 5 p.m. Friday.
PANTHERS TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Corydon Central's Carlie Lord pitched a no-hitter as the visiting Panthers topped Providence 11-0 in six innings Wednesday.
The Panthers plated three runs in the first, second and fifth frames before tallying twice in the sixth to end the game early.
Bella Gerlach led Corydon at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a home run and three RBIs while scoring four times.
In the circle, Lord walked three and struck out two in her no-no.
CORYDON CENTRAL 11, PROVIDENCE 0
Corydon Central 330 032 — 11 15 1
Providence 000 000 — 0 0 2
W — Carlie Lord. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Addison Alford (CC), Lord (CC), Bella Gerlach (CC). HR — Gerlach (CC), Ella Wilkins (CC), Jaiden Cantrell (CC). Records — Corydon Central 7-5, Providence 1-9.
.
STARS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Bedford North Lawrence pitchers combined for a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead Class 4A No. 5 Stars to a 4-0 win at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Wednesday.
BNL scored single runs in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings on the way to victory.
The Stars scored the only run they would need in the top of the first when Lauryn Anderson singled, stole second and came home when Carlee Kern reached on a two-out miscue.
Freshman Ava Ratliff hit her state-best 12th home run of the season in the fifth for BNL before Aliza Jewell blasted one of her own in the sixth. Annie Waggoner added an RBI-single in the seventh.
Waggoner and Jewell combined to hold the Red Devils scoreless. Waggoner allowed one hit — a single by Bethany Clarke — while striking out eight over six innings en route to victory. Jewell struck out two in the seventh.
Jeff (6-5, 1-3) is scheduled to visit Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
.
BEDFORD NL 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Bedford NL 100 011 1 — 4 10 0
Jeffersonville 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
W — Annie Waggoner. L — Bailey Shafer. 2B — Braxton McCauley. HR — Ava Ratliff, Aliza Jewell. Records — Bedford NL 11-0, 3-0; Jeffersonville 6-5, 1-3.
.
HORNETS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Visiting Henryville outlasted Lanesville 11-6 Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.