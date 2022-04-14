BEDFORD — Visiting New Albany went toe-to-toe with Class 4A No. 8 Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday evening.
However the host Stars scored the tie-breaking run in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to a 3-2 triumph over the Bulldogs.
New Albany, which outhit BNL 7-4, took the early lead when Anderson Hall’s two-out, RBI-single in the top of the first put the visitors up 1-0.
The Stars quickly answered in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff hitter Lauryn Anderson reached on an error, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Annie Waggoner. A short time later, Braxton McCauley’s two-out solo home run put Bedford up 2-1.
It stayed that way until the top of the fifth, when Vanessa Burns singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored the tying run on Cheyenne Palmer’s single to left field.
The deadlock was short-lived as the Stars scored the go-ahead run, thanks to a pair of New Albany errors, in the bottom of the inning.
Waggoner allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out 11 in the complete-game victory.
On the flip side, Palmer absorbed the loss. She allowed three unearned runs on four hits while striking out three over six innings.
.
BEDFORD NL 3, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 100 010 0 — 2 7 3
Bedford NL 200 010 X — 3 4 2
W — Annie Waggoner. L — Cheyenne Palmer. HR — Braxton McCauley. Records — New Albany 4-3, 0-2; BNL 8-0.
.
WARRIORETTES BEAT PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Scottsburg outslugged Charlestown for a 10-6 triumph in Mid-Southern Conference action Thursday evening.
Abbey Martin and Lauren Mayer both homered for the Warriorettes in victory.
Addison Smith and Savannah Gaither had two hits apiece to lead the Pirates at the plate. Smith tripled, walked and scored a run. Gaither had a double, two RBIs and scored twice.
Hannah Burns struck out eight in the circle.
Charlestown (3-3, 0-3) is scheduled to host New Albany at 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.