JEFFERSONVILLE — Seymour scored three runs in the first three innings, then held off host Jeffersonville for a 3-2 Hoosier Hills Conference win Saturday.
The Owls tallied two runs in the top of the first inning before adding a single run in the third. The Red Devils rallied for two runs in the sixth, but they weren’t enough.
Seymour’s Kendrick Sterling picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out nine in the complete-game victory.
Meanwhile freshman Emma Borders absorbed the loss for Jeff. She gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out four in the complete-game effort.
Hackworth had two hits to lead the Red Devils at the plate.
SEYMOUR 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Seymour 201 000 0 — 3 7 3
Jeffersonville 000 002 0 — 2 5 1
W — Kendrick Sterling. L — Emma Borders. 2B — K. Sterling (S), Camryn Sterling (S). 3B — Abby Chandler (J). Records — Seymour 3-2, 1-0; Jeffersonville 4-3, 1-1.
DRAGONS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to pull out a 5-3 win, and hand host New Albany its first loss, on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs tallied two runs in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. The Dragons, however, fought back with a three-run fourth. Jazzy Calloway’s two-run homer was the key hit.
New Albany tied it with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to send it to the eighth. Creek responded almost immediately, though, for the victory.
Hallie Foley picked up her fifth win of the season in relief. She allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out four over the final four frames.
“She has really done everything we have asked of her so far this year,” Dragons coach Nate GIbson said of Foley.
She also helped her own cause, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles while driving in one. Lily Allen added a pair of RBIs.
Cheyenne Palmer absorbed the loss for the ‘Dogs. She allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits while walking seven and striking out 15 over the eight innings.
Reese Raymond and Anderson Hall had two hits apiece while Ava Brewer scored twice for New Albany.
Silver Creek is slated to visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while New Albany is scheduled to host rival Floyd Central at 6 p.m. this evening.
SILVER CREEK 5, NEW ALBANY 3
Silver Creek 000 300 02 — 5 4 2
New Albany 200 000 10 — 3 7 4
W — Hallie Foley. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Foley (SC) 2, Kaylee DeMuth (NA). HR — Jazzy Calloway (SC). Records — Silver Creek 5-4, New Albany 4-1.
‘DORES SWEEP PIONEERS
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central swept a doubleheader from Providence on Saturday.
The Commodores won the first game 10-2 before edging the Pioneers 4-3 in the second.
In the opener, a six-run first inning propelled Perry Central to victory.
The Commodores also tallied three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Meanwhile the Pioneers plated single runs in the first and third innings.
Weber had one of Providence’s three hits and also scored twice.
In the second game, Perry Central rallied for single runs in the fourth and fifth frames to pull out the victory.
Once again, Weber paced the Pioneers at the plate. She went 2-for-2 with a walk while scoring twice.
PERRY CENTRAL 10, PROVIDENCE 2
Providence 101 000 0 — 2 3 3
Perry Central 600 310 X — 10 13 1
W — Gogel. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Wood (PC), Harbaville (PC), Cash (PC), Parker (PC).
PERRY CENTRAL 4, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 201 00 — 3 3 2
Perry Central 020 11 — 4 3 0
Records — Providence 1-6, Perry Central 4-3.
