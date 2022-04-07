NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer’s three extra-base hits and three RBIs powered host New Albany to a 10-2 victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday evening.
The junior doubled twice and tripled once while driving in three for the Bulldogs, who plated five runs in the second, three in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
That was more than enough offense for a pair of New Albany pitchers, who combined to hold the Hornets to five hits and single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Eavie Smith picked up the victory in the circle. She allowed two hits while striking out three in the first three innings. Freshman Alexandria Gibson gave up two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two over the final four frames.
Five others also had hits for the ‘Dogs. Reese Raymond tripled and scored twice while Kaylee DeMuth doubled and drove in a run. Elizabeth Baxley also knocked in a pair for the unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0).
Peyton Steward absorbed the loss in the circle for Henryville. She allowed nine runs (three earned) on seven hits while walking three over the first four innings. She also had a pair of hits to lead the Hornets at the plate.
Henryville (1-1) is slated to host New Washington at 5 p.m. today while New Albany is scheduled to visit Whiteland at 11 a.m. Saturday before hosting rival Floyd Central on Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY 10, HENRYVILLE 2
Henryville 000 101 0 — 2 5 4
New Albany 053 110 X — 10 8 0
W — Eavie Smith. L — Peyton Steward. 2B — Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Cheyenne Palmer (NA) 2. 3B — Palmer (NA), Reese Raymond (NA). HR — A. McAfee. Records — Henryville 1-1, New Albany 4-0.
FLOYD OUSTS OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Visiting Floyd Central clobbered Columbus East 12-3 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday afternoon.
The Highlanders pounded out 14 hits and scored in each of the first six innings en route to victory.
Floyd (5-5, 1-0), which has won four of its past five, is scheduled to host Columbus North at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PANTHERS TOP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Corydon Central downed Charlestown 18-2 in six innings in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday evening.
The Pirates (3-1, 0-1) are slated to visit rival Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Monday.
REBELS BEAT MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern topped New Washington 13-3 Thursday.
LADY CATS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting North Harrison won 20-2 at Clarksville on Thursday.
