NEW ALBANY — Cheyenne Palmer hit three solo home runs to lead New Albany to a 10-5 victory over visiting New Albany on Monday evening at Mt. Tabor.
Behind Palmer’s big flies, the Bulldogs tallied five runs in the first inning, one in the second, one in the fourth and three in the sixth en route to victory.
Candace Meyer, Autumn Gullett and Anderson Hall added two hits apiece for New Albany. Meyer went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Gullett was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs while touching home once. Hall went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Eavie Smith. The senior allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits while walking six and striking out eight in the complete-game victory.
Addison Smith had a pair of hits to pace the Pirates at the plate.
New Albany (4-5) is scheduled to host Seymour at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon while Charlestown (8-3) is scheduled to visit 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
NEW ALBANY 10, CHARLESTOWN 5
Charlestown 100 301 0 — 5 5 3
New Albany 510 103 X — 10 11 4
W — Eavie Smith. L — Olivia O’Neil. 2B — Aubree Latham (CH), Aiden Stewart (CH), Autumn Gullett (NA), Reese Raymond (NA). HR — Cheyenne Palmer (NA) 3, Gullett (NA). Records — Charlestown 8-3, New Albany 4-5.
FLOYD DOWNS DEVILS
FLOYDS KNOBS — A five-run third inning and a three-run fourth propelled Floyd Central to an 8-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Monday.
Kate Satkoski, Peyton Drummond and Kylie Franks led the Highlanders at the plate. Satkoski went 3-for-3 with two doubles while scoring once. Drummond was 3-for-4 while stealing three bases and scoring once. Franks went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while touching home twice.
Additionally, freshman Addy Ware added a pair of hits while Taylor Chumbley homered and knocked in two runs.
That was more than enough offense for two Floyd pitchers. Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out seven. Freshman Emmy Miller came on in the seventh and walked one while striking out the side.
Floyd Central (13-4, 3-0) is scheduled to host Louisville Assumption at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Red Devils (9-5, 0-3) are slated to visit 4A No. 3 BNL at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 8, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
Floyd Central 005 300 X — 8 12 0
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Bailey Shafer. 2B — Kate Satkoski (FC) 2. HR — Kylie Franks (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). Records — Jeffersonville 9-5, 0-3; Floyd Central 13-4, 3-0.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek rolled to a 24-0 win over Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Monday evening (a.k.a. the Dragons’ Senior Night) at Clarksville Little League.
PIONEERS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — An eight-run third inning and a five-run seventh propelled Providence to a 16-6 win at Clarksville in the annual Town Championship game Monday evening.
Presley Hegedus and Hailey Crisp paced the Pioneers at the plate. Hegedus, a freshman, went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs while touching home twice. Crisp, a senior, was 4-for-5 with two RBIs while scoring twice.
Kirsten White and Grace Denis added two hits apiece while also scoring twice.
Hegedus also picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one unearned run on one hit while fanning five over two innings.
Providence (5-7) will visit Switzerland County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon before visiting Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
CUBS CLIP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Madison defeated New Washington 17-0 Monday.
EAGLES BEAT WARRIORS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville rolled to a 14-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday.
