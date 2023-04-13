CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence outlasted Eastern 6-4 Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. The Musketeers tied it up in the top of the third before Providence edged ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the inning. The Pioneers tallied twice more in the fourth before Eastern edged to within 5-4 in the fifth. Providence added an insurance run in the sixth en route to victory.
Presley Hegedus paced the Pioneers at the plate. The freshman went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple while driving in a run and touching home twice. Grace Denis added a pair of hits while Lillie Weber doubled and drove in two.
Hailey Crisp picked up the victory in the circle. The senior allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and fanning five over four frames.
Providence (3-7) is scheduled to visit New Washington at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
PANTHERS DEFEAT DEVILS
NORTH VERNON — A four-run first inning helped propel host Jennings County to a 5-1 win over Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Wednesday evening.
The Panthers added another run in the fourth before the Red Devils scored their lone run in the seventh.
Freshman Ashlyn McClure led Jeff at the plate, going 2-for-3.
The Red Devils (7-4, 0-2) will next face Fort Campbell (Ky.) at noon Saturday at Louisville DuPont Manual in the first game of a split doubleheader.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 000 000 1 — 1 6 1
Jennings Co. 400 100 X — 5 9 0
W — M. Matern. L — Bailey Shafer. 3B — Matern (JC). Records — Jeffersonville 7-4, 0-2; Jennings County 7-3, 1-0.
.
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Borden beat Clarksville 13-1 in six innings Wednesday afternoon.
The Braves (6-3) will next visit Perry Central at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.