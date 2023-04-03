CLARKSVILLE — Thanks to three runs in the first and second innings, host Providence beat Borden 8-6 in high school softball action Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers plated a trio of runs in the bottom of the first before the Braves scored one in the second. Providence, however, responded with three more in the bottom of the frame. The Pioneers added another run in the fourth before Borden began its comeback with two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Freshman pitcher Presley Hegedus helped keep the Braves at bay in the early going.
Senior Emily Cissell led Borden at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. She was the only player with multiple hits for the Braves.
Providence (2-3) is slated to visit Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Meanwhile Borden (3-2) is scheduled to host Austin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
LADY CATS BITE ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting North Harrison downed New Albany 7-3 Monday afternoon in a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Ramsey.
The Lady Cats, who were the home team, tallied a single run in the first inning before adding three more in the second and fourth frames.
Chloee Shewmaker led North Harrison at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while touching home twice.
Freshman Kendall Christie picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking four and fanning nine in the complete-game effort.
The lone highlight for the Bulldogs was Autumn Gullett’s three-run homer in the fourth.
New Albany is scheduled to visit Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be played at the Clarksville Little League.
SENATORS SLAM GENERALS
CAMPBELLSBURG — A 13-run first inning propelled host West Washington to a 21-1 five-inning win over Clarksville on Monday in the Generals’ season-opener.
Clarksville (0-1) is scheduled to host Paoli at 5 p.m. today.
SATURDAY
PIRATES PICK UP 2 WINS, PIONEERS 1
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown picked up a pair of home wins Saturday.
The Pirates clobbered Crawford County 21-4 in the five-inning first game before topping Providence 12-2, also in five innings, later in the day. In between, the Pioneers beat Crawford 11-1 in five innings for their first win of the season.
Against the Wolfpack, both teams tallied four times in the first inning before Charlestown scored four times in the second, eight times in the third and five times in the fourth.
Olivia O’Neil picked up the win in the circle. She allowed two hits while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings.
Hannah Burns led the Pirates at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while touching home thrice. Addison Roberts and Aiden Stewart added two hits apiece. Roberts went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring three times. Stewart was 2-for-2 with three RBIs while scoring twice.
Against Providence, Charlestown tallied 10 times in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Burns picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out seven in the complete-game victory. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Additionally for the Pirates at the plate, O’Neil went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Izzy Watkins, Addison Smith and Roberts added two hits apiece. Watkins was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring once. Smith went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while touching home twice. Roberts was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring a run.
In the middle game, Providence plated five runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth en route to their first victory.
Sophomore Bella Leasor led the Pioneers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice. Freshman Kirsten White added a pair of RBIs while Grace Denis touched home thrice and Lillie Weber once. Denis and Weber also swiped two bases apiece.
Hailey Crisp picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out two over four frames. White then struck out the side in the fifth.
.
PROVIDENCE 11, CRAWFORD COUNTY 1
Crawford Co. 000 10 — 1 1 4
Providence 532 10 — 11 5 2
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Allie Howell. 2B — Bella Leasor (P), Autumn Wheatley (CC).
.
DRAGONS DROP TWO
BEDFORD — Silver Creek suffered its first two losses of the season in a pair of slugfests against Class 4A foes Saturday at Bedford North Lawrence.
The Class 4A No. 3 Stars rallied to edge the Dragons 7-6 in the first game before Avon outlasted Creek 11-10.
Against host BNL, the Dragons built a quick 5-0 lead and held a 6-3 advantage through 4 1/2 frames before the Stars scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and two more times in the bottom of the seventh on Aliza Jewell’s walk-off, two-run double.
Macy Ferrell led Creek at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carsyn Sidebottom added two hits and also touched home twice.
Against the Orioles, the Dragons built an 8-0 lead before Avon blasted four home runs to rally for the victory.
Sophomore Addison Messer blasted a grand slam in defeat for Creek.
The Dragons (9-2) are scheduled to visit 3A No. 5 Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a big Mid-Southern Conference clash.
.
BEDFORD NL 7, SILVER CREEK 6
Silver Creek 320 010 0 — 6 8 1
Bedford NL 012 020 2 — 7 11 3
W — Aliza Jewell. L — Tessa Gibson. 2B — Macy Ferrell (SC), Carsyn Sidebtottom (SC), A. Ava Ratliff (BNL), Jewell (BNL). HR — Ferrell (SC), Ratliff (BNL).
