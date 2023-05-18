CLARKSVILLE — A five-run first inning and a nine-run second propelled Providence to a 16-6 five-inning victory over visiting New Washington on Wednesday.
After scoring once in the first, the Mustangs tallied five times in the third. The Pioneers, however, scored twice in the bottom of the third on the way to ending the game early.
Grace Denis and Hailey Crisp paced Providence at the plate. Denis went 3-for-4 with an RBI while touching home three times. Crisp was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Kirsten White and Kate Weber added two hits apiece. White, a freshman, went 2-for-4 with a triple while scoring a run. Weber was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring thrice.
Also for the Pioneers, Bella Leasor hit a home run, drove in four and scored twice.
Crisp also picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out one over three innings.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday.
Providence (10-13) will visit Class A No. 6 Lanesville at 6 p.m. while New Washington (3-16) is slated to visit Christian Academy at the same time.
PIRATES STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Henryville 11-0 in five innings Wednesday.
The Pirates plated a single run in the first before scoring six times in the second and four more times in the fourth en route to victory.
Aiden Stewart led Charlestown’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs. Sophomores Mia Long and Hannah Burns added two hits apiece. Long went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs while touching home twice. Burns was 2-for-3 while scoring three times. Also for the Pirates, Aubree Latham added a pair of RBIs.
Burns also picked up the win in the circle. She fanned five over three innings of action.
Charlestown (18-8) is scheduled to host Southwestern at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile the Hornets (5-13) are slated to face Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first semifinal of the Class A Rising Sun Sectional.
BLUEJACKETS BEAT 'DOGS
MITCHELL — A five-run third inning propelled Mitchell to a 7-3 victory over visiting New Albany on Wednesday evening.
The Bulldogs scored a single run in the top of the first to take the early lead before the Bluejackets’ five-spot in the third. Mitchell added two more runs in the fourth before New Albany rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh. They weren’t enough, though.
Ayanna DeLuna led the ‘Dogs at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double. Reese Raymond added a double and drove in two runs.
New Albany is scheduled to host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
MITCHELL 7, NEW ALBANY 3
New Albany 100 000 2 — 3 7 2
Mitchell 005 200 X — 7 8 0
W — A. Southern. L — Eavie Smith. 2B — Ayanna DeLuna (NA), Reese Raymond (NA), G. Payton (M), Southern (M), E. Russell (M).
