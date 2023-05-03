CLARKSVILLE — Providence cruised to a 10-0 five-inning triumph over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Two Pioneer pitchers (Kirsten White and Lyric Hertweck) combined for a one-hitter.
White picked up the win in the circle. The freshman walked five and fanned four over the first 3 1/3 innings. Hertweck came on in the fourth and allowed only a Leah Stevens triple over the final 1 2/3 frames.
Hertweck and Hailey Crisp paced Providence (8-11) at the plate. Hertweck went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice. Crisp was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
.
PROVIDENCE 10, CAI 0
Chr. Academy 000 00 — 0 1 2
Providence 031 51 — 10 8 0
W — Kirsten White. L — Leah Stevens. 2B — Lyric Hertweck (P). 3B — Stevens (CAI), Bella Leasor (P). Records — Providence 8-11.
.
SENATORS EDGE BRAVES
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington edged Borden 1-0 Tuesday.
The Senators scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the fourth. That was enough for West Wash pitcher Elliot Nance, who allowed three hits while walking one and striking out 10 in the complete-game victory.
Emily Cissell had two of the Braves’ three hits, including a double.
.
WEST WASHINGTON 1, BORDEN 0
Borden 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
West Wash 000 100 X — 1 5 0
W — Elliot Nance. L — Lily Lynch. 2B — Emily Cissell (B), Aynsley Nance (WW). Records — Borden 8-7, West Washington 11-4.
.
HORNETS STING TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Henryville clobbered Crothersville 11-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday.
