HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Pirates win in Witten's debut

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown scored multiple runs in four of the five innings to give new coach Joe Witten a 13-2 victory over visiting Providence in his debut Friday evening.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Clarksville, but was moved to the Pirates’ new-and-improved home turf Friday. Still, the Pioneers were the home team.
Charlestown tallied four runs in the top of the first inning before adding three in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early.
Providence, meanwhile, plated single runs in the first and fourth frames.
Three players — Hannah Burns, Aubree Latham and Addison Roberts — had two hits apiece to pace the Pirates. Burns went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring twice. Latham had a pair of singles and an RBI while scoring twice. Roberts also singled twice and drove in a run while scoring once.
Savannah Gaither added two RBIs while scoring twice. Aiden Stewart also had a pair of RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for Burns. The right-hander allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out seven over the five frames.
Lillie Weber had a first-inning home run while Cassandra Fetz added an RBI-single in the fourth for the Pioneers.
It was the first game for Witten, who previously coached at Floyd Central and IU Southeast.
The same two teams are scheduled to face off again at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CHARLESTOWN 13, PROVIDENCE 2
Charlestown 403 42 — 13 9 1
Providence 100 10 — 2 2 2
W — Hannah Burns (1-0). L — Hailey Crisp (0-1). 2B — Burns (C). HR — Lillie Weber (P). Records — Charlestown 1-0, Providence 0-2.
BROWN LEADS FLOYD OVER CORYDON
FLOYDS KNOBS — Senior Kendall Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs to lead host Floyd Central to an 11-6 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Friday evening.
The Panthers took a quick 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first. The Highlanders, however, responded with five in the bottom of the inning before tacking on two more in the second and third frames. They added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Brown also scored three times for Floyd, which also received two hits apiece from Peyton Drummond, Kylie Franks and Emory Waterbury. Kate Satkoski added a pair of RBIs while Drummond and Reece Davis scored twice.
The Highlanders (3-4) will face Castle at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson Southern before facing the host Titans around 3 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, CORYDON CENTRAL 6
Corydon Central 200 300 1 — 6 9 2
Floyd Central 522 011 X — 11 11 4
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Jaiden Cantrell. 2B — Peyton Drummond (FC), Kylie Franks (FC), Lavin Osborne (FC), Kendall Brown (FC). HR — Brown (FC) 2, Bella Gerlach (CC). Records — Corydon Central 0-3, Floyd Central 3-4.
BULLDOGS EDGE PIONEERS
BOONVILLE — Visiting New Albany outlasted Boonville 7-5 in eight innings on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will next host North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
RAIDERS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Trimble County (Ky.) outlasted New Washington 17-13 in the Mustangs' season-opener Friday.
Eryn Helton led New Wash at the plate, going 3-for-4.