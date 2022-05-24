MITCHELL — The Providence softball team will play for a sectional title.
A four-run first inning propelled the Pioneers to a 5-3 victory over the host, and defending champion, Bluejackets in a Class 2A Mitchell Sectional semifinal Tuesday evening.
Providence (8-12) will play Eastern (15-12) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the sectional final.
In a rematch of last year’s sectional title tilt, won 11-1 by the Bluejackets, Mitchell took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. The Pioneers responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Providence added another run in the fifth before the Bluejackets scored once in the sixth, it wasn’t enough though.
Kate Weber paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI while scoring once. Brooklynn Nolot added two hits, including a triple, while touching home twice. Hailey Crisp added a pair of RBIs.
Crisp also was the winning pitcher. The junior allowed three earned runs on 11 hits while striking out three in the complete-game effort.
Providence will be trying for its first sectional title since 2015.
.
CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s semifinal
PROVIDENCE 5, MITCHELL 3
Mitchell 200 001 0 — 3 11 1
Providence 400 010 X — 5 9 1
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Mullis. 2B — Sophia Reisert (P), Southern (M), Payton (M). 3B — Brooklynn Nolot (P). Records — Mitchell 12-12, Providence 8-12.
.
PIRATES ADVANCE TO SEMIS
CORYDON — Charlestown downed Salem 8-2 in the final first-round game of the 3A Corydon Central Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Pirates (17-8) are scheduled to face Scottsburg (21-5) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the second sectional semifinal. Silver Creek will take on the host Panthers in the first game at 5:30 p.m.
The Warriorettes advanced with a 3-2 eight-inning victory over Madison in Tuesday’s first game.
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
CAMPBELLSBURG — A four-run third inning helped lift Lanesville to a 6-2 win over Borden in the Class A West Washington semifinals Tuesday evening.
The Eagles (13-8) are scheduled to face sixth-ranked West Washington (20-4) at 6 p.m. this evening in the sectional final. The Senators advanced with a 17-1 five-inning victory over South Central in Tuesday’s second semi.
In the second meeting of the season between the Southern Athletic Conference rivals (the Eagles beat Borden 2-0 April 19 in Lanesville), the Eagles added single runs in the fourth and sixth frames while recording nine hits.
The Braves scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but they weren’t enough.
COUGARS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Trinity Lutheran downed the host, and defending champion, Hornets 7-3 Tuesday evening in a Class A Henryville Sectional semifinal.
The Cougars (12-8) will face New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional final. The Mustangs will be seeking their first title since 2012.
