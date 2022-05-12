HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Red Devils down Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — A three-run third and a two-run sixth helped Jeffersonville to a 5-1 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown Thursday evening.
Senior Abby Chandler went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while scoring a run for the opportunistic Red Devils. Bailey Shafer added a hit and an RBI. Cadence Northern and Hannah Hackworth also drove in runs for Jeff.
That was more than enough offense for Emma Borders. The freshman allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two in the complete-game win in the circle.
Reese Raymond had a hit and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Cheyenne Palmer absorbed the loss. The junior allowed five earned runs on five hits while walking four and fanning 12 in the complete-game effort.
New Albany (12-8, 2-4) is scheduled to visit Austin at 5 p.m. today while the Red Devils (13-8) are scheduled to play in a tournament at Eastern on Saturday.
Jeffersonville 003 002 0 — 5 5 4
New Albany 010 000 0 — 1 5 0
W — Emma Borders. L — Cheyenne Palmer. Records — Jeffersonville 13-8, 3-3; New Albany 12-8, 2-4.
CHUMBLEY HITS 3 HOMERS AS FLOYD ROUTS ROCKETS
LOUISVILLE — Taylor Chumbley went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBIs to lead Floyd Central to a 12-1 five-inning win at Louisville Assumption on Thursday evening.
Lavin Osborne added three hits, including a pair of doubles, while Kylie Franks, Emory Waterbury and Peyton Drummond had two apiece. Waterbury went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run and three RBIs while scoring once.
Kendall Brown also went yard for the Highlanders.
Waterbury also picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on seven hits while walking one and striking out two in the complete-game effort.
Floyd (16-11) is scheduled to host Lanesville at 6 p.m. Monday.
FOLEY'S NO-HITTER FUELS CREEK
SELLERSBURG — Hallie Foley tossed a five-inning no-hitter as Silver Creek shut out visiting Salem 10-0 Thursday evening.
"Hallie has pitched great for us all season. We have struggled as a team to score runs this year, but our pitching has kept us in almost every game. Today our bats came alive our second time through the lineup," Dragons coach Nate Gibson said.
Audra Gibson and Macy Ferrell led Creek at the plate with two hits apiece.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy posted a 14-2 victory over visiting Cannelton on Thursday evening.