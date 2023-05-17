JEFFERSONVILLE — A four-run fifth inning helped propel host Jeffersonville to a 9-5 win over Class A No. 6 Lanesville in a back-and-forth game Tuesday evening.
The Red Devils took the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first before the Eagles scored once in the second and three times in the third to go up 4-3. Jeff tied it up in the bottom of the third before Lanesville went ahead 5-4 in the fourth. After their four-spot in the fifth, the Red Devils added an insurance run in the sixth.
Brookelyn Miles led the way at the plate for Jeff. The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI while scoring three times. Freshman Aubrey Cannon and sophomore Ally Young added two hits apiece. Cannon went 2-for-4 with a double while touching home twice. Young was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring once. Senior Emma Eaton added a trio of RBIs for the Red Devils.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Bailey Shafer. The senior allowed four earned runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out three in the complete-game victory.
Jeff (16-11) will visit North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to close out its regular season.
COUGARS CLIP WARRIORS
SEYMOUR — A four-run first and an eight-run second helped Trinity Lutheran to a 12-0 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Leah Stevens and Kylie McDonald had one hit apiece for the Warriors (2-9), who are scheduled to host New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 12, CAI 0
Chr. Academy 000 00 — 0 2 5
Trinity Lutheran 480 0X — 12 12 0
W — Grace Lance. L — Leah Stevens. 2B — Rowan Sharp (TL), Bailey Tabeling (TL). 3B — Lance (TL), Tabeling (TL). HR — Madison Keith (TL). Records — CAI 2-9, Trinity Lutheran 13-10.
