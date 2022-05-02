JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville handed Class 3A No. 8 Scottsburg just its second loss of the season with a 5-1 win Monday evening (a.k.a. the Red Devils’ Senior Night).
The Devils broke out to an early lead, tallying two runs in the first inning before adding single runs in the third, fourth and sixth frames to pull away.
Abby Chandler and Brookelyn Miles led Jeff at the plate. Chandler went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Miles was 2-for-4 with a double while stealing two bases and scoring twice. Hannah Hackworth and Emma Eaton also drove in runs.
Bailey Shafer picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out five over 4 1/3 frames.
‘DOGS DOWN O’S
COLUMBUS — New Albany clubbed 17 hits while rallying for a 12-9 win at Columbus East in an HHC clash Monday evening.
The Olympians led 5-2 through two innings before the Bulldogs battled back to tie it in the top of the fourth. East edged back ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the inning, but New Albany answered with a five-run fifth to take control. The Olympians cut it to 10-9 in the sixth, but the ‘Dogs tallied twice in the seventh for good measure.
Ava Brewer spear-headed New Albany at the plate. She went 4-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring once. Additionally, Cheyenne Palmer and Ayanna Deluna tallied three hits apiece. Palmer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs while touching home twice. Deluna was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Anderson Hall, Kaylee DeMuth and Vanessa Burns added two hits each for the Bulldogs.
Palmer also picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed nine runs (six earned) on five hits while walking nine and striking out six over six innings. Brewer came on in the seventh, walking one, to secure the victory.
.
NEW ALBANY 12, COLUMBUS EAST 9
New Albany 111 250 2 — 12 17 2
Columbus East 320 103 0 — 9 5 1
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — K. Smith. 2B — Palmer (NA) 2, Kaylee DeMuth (NA), Anderson Hall (NA), Ayanna Deluna (NA), S. Sullivan (CE), A. Ross (CE). HR — Palmer (NA). Records — New Albany 11-7, 2-3; Columbus East 6-12-1, 1-4.
.
PIRATES CLIP CUBS
MADISON — Visiting Charlestown pounded out 15 hits en route to a 7-4 win at Madison on Monday evening.
Aubree Latham and Mattie May had three hits apiece to lead the Pirates at the plate. Latham went 3-for-4 with a double while touching home twice. May was 3-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring once.
Three others — Savannah Gaither, Hannah Burns and Ashlyn Sawyer — had two hits apiece. Gaither went 2-for-4 while touching home twice; Burns was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring once; and Sawyer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Gaither picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out three over six innings. Burns struck out one in the seventh to secure the victory.
.
CHARLESTOWN 7, MADISON 4
Charlestown 204 100 0 — 7 15 0
Madison 100 003 0 — 4 5 3
W — Savannah Gaither. L — A. Armbrecht. 2B — Hannah Burns (CH), Aubree Latham (CH). HR — C. Mann (M), L. Sullivan (M). Records — Charlestown 9-7, Madison 7-11.
.
PIONEERS POST WIN
AUSTIN — Kate Weber had one-third of Providence’s nine hits in the Pioneers’ 15-5 five-inning win at Austin on Monday evening.
Weber went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while scoring thrice. Sophia Reisert added a pair of hits, including a home run, and two RBIs while scoring once.
Also for the Pioneers, Brooklynn Nolot scored four runs while Lillie Weber drove in a trio of runs and touched home twice.
That was plenty of run support for Haily Crisp. The junior pitcher allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits while fanning five over five innings to notch the win.
.
PROVIDENCE 15, AUSTIN 5
Providence 444 12 — 15 9 5
Austin 112 01 — 5 5 5
W — Hailey Crisp. L — Spradlin. 2B — Buchanan (A). 3B — Buchanan (A). HR — Sophia Reisert (P). Records — Providence 4-11, Austin 0-11.
.
FLOYD BEATS BRAVES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Taylor Chumbley went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs to lead host Floyd Central to an 11-1 five-inning win over Brownstown Central on Monday evening.
The junior also touched home twice for the Highlanders, who tallied two runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Kate Satkoski also bolstered Floyd's 14-hit attack, going 3-for-3 while Kylie Franks and Emory Waterbury added two hits apiece. Waterbury went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs while scoring once.
Waterbury also picked up the victory in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out three over the five frames.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 1
Brownstown 010 00 — 1 3 2
Floyd Central 231 32 — 11 14 0
W — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC). HR — Chumbley (FC) 2, Waterbury (FC). Records — Brownstown Central 11-8, Floyd Central 14-9.
.
PANTHERS HANDLE HORNETS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County handed Henryville a 10-0 loss in five innings Monday evening.
WARRIORS FALL
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Louisville Beth Haven beat Christian Academy 15-5 Monday evening.
