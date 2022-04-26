HENRYVILLE — A seven-run first inning sparked Jeffersonville to a 13-2 five-inning win at Henryville on Saturday.
Junior Bailey Shafer led the Red Devils at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while scoring thrice. Emma Eaton added two hits, including a double, while driving in a run and scoring twice.
Also for Jeff, Abby Chandler, Bethany Clarke and Emma Borders knocked in two runs apiece while Chandler and Hannah Hackworth touched home twice.
Borders also picked up the victory in the circle. The freshman allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two over five frames.
JEFFERSONVILLE 13, HENRYVILLE 2
Jeffersonville 715 00 — 13 12 2
Henryville 000 02 — 2 6 2
W — Emma Borders. 2B — Emma Eaton (J), Emma Borders (J). HR — Bailey Shafer (J).
PACERS TAME MUSTANGS
VEVAY — Host Switzerland County blanked New Washington 9-0 Saturday.
'DORES SWEEP GENERALS
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central swept a doubleheader from Clarksville on Saturday.
The Commodores triumphed 9-4 and 23-6.
BRUINS BEAT BULLDOGS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Ballard blanked New Albany 5-0 Saturday.
DRAGONS DROP TWO
KOKOMO — Silver Creek lost both games of a split doubleheader Saturday at Kokomo.
Westfield defeated the Dragons 6-3 and the host Wildkats downed them 18-4.
