JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville rolled to a 12-1 five-inning victory over visiting Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Wednesday.
After a scoreless first, the Red Devils scored four runs in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth to end the game early via the mercy rule.
Freshman Aubrey Cannon and senior Andrea Durbin led Jeff at the plate. Cannon went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Durbin was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring two runs.
Also for the Red Devils, Brookelyn Miles and Andrea Campbell had two RBIs apiece while Bethany Clarke touched home twice.
Emma Borders picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out two over four frames. Bailey Shafer came on in the fifth and struck out one.
Jeffersonville (13-10, 1-4) is scheduled to host New Albany at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 12, COLUMBUS EAST 1
Columbus East 001 00 — 1 3 4
Jeffersonville 040 35 — 12 9 2
W — Emma Borders. L — H. Robinson. 2B — Andrea Durbin (J). HR — Aubrey Cannon (J), Brookelyn Miles (J). Records — Columbus East 11-10, 2-5; Jeffersonville 13-10, 1-4.
.
REBELS ROLL OVER MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern rolled to a 12-1 five-inning win over New Washington on Wednesday.
The Rebels scored three times in the first, three more times in the second, twice in the third and four times in the fourth en route to victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.