SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Jeffersonville rolled to a 12-3 win at Scottsburg on Monday afternoon.
The Red Devils scored six runs in the second inning, five in the fifth and one in the seventh en route to victory.
Aubrey Cannon and Brookelyn Miles tallied three hits and three RBIs apiece to lead the Red Devils at the plate. Ally Young added a pair of hits and also scored a pair of runs.
They provided more than enough offense for winning pitcher Emma Borders. The sophomore allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking three and striking out five in the complete-game victory.
Jeff (10-9) is scheduled to host New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
‘DOGS DOWN O’S
NEW ALBANY — A three-run first inning helped propel New Albany to a 3-2 victory over visiting Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Monday at Mt. Tabor.
That proved to be enough offense for Bulldogs ace Cheyenne Palmer. The senior allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking two and fanning five in the complete-game effort.
At the plate, Palmer and Anderson Hall each had a pair of hits, including a double. Hall, Ava Brewer and Candace Meyer drove in runs for New Albany.
The Bulldogs (11-6) are scheduled to visit Eastern at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, COLUMBUS EAST 2
Columbus E. 000 100 1 — 2 3 3
New Albany 300 000 X — 3 6 1
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — H. Robinson. 2B — Anderson Hall (NA), Palmer (NA). HR — S. Sullivan (CE). Records — Columbus East 9-9, New Albany 11-6.
.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence downed Austin 6-2 Monday afternoon.
Lillie Weber led the way at the plate for the Pioneers, who scored five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. The senior went 3-for-3 with a double while scoring twice.
Hailey Crisp picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking two and fanning four in the complete-game effort.
Providence (7-11) is scheduled to host Christian Academy at 7 p.m. this evening.
PIRATES EDGE CUBS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Madison 4-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday evening.
The Pirates plated two runs in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fourth.
Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on seven hits while walking none and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings.
Charlestown (14-5, 3-2) is scheduled to host New Washington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.