BORDEN — Junior Emily Schottelkotte struck out 18 and also hit a home run to lead Borden to a 9-4 victory over visiting Paoli on Thursday evening.
In the circle, Schottelkotte allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking two in the complete-game effort. At the plate, she went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Freshman Emma Hart led the Braves at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring a run. Grace Gentry, A.J. Mallad and Emily Cissell also had two hits each for the hosts. Gentry went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice. Mallad, a freshmen, was 2-for-3 with a triple while touching home once. Cissell, a senior, went 2-for-4 with an RBI while scoring a run.
Junior Lily Lynch added a home run of her own for Borden (1-1), which will visit Mitchell at 11 a.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.
BORDEN 9, PAOLI 4
Paoli 000 301 0 — 4 4 4
Borden 060 201 X — 9 13 4
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Ashleigh Garcia. 2B — Grace Gentry (B). 3B — A.J. Mallad (B), Lilly Torres (B). HR — Schottelkotte (B), Lily Lynch (B). Records — Paoli 0-1, Borden 1-1.
PIRATES EDGE PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Charlestown downed Providence 3-2 Thursday evening.
Junior Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings.
Aiden Stewart and Izzy Watkins paced the Pirates at the plate. Stewart, a sophomore, went 2-for-3 with two doubles while touching home twice. Watkins, a freshman, added a pair of hits and RBIs.
Bella Leasor and Grace Denis led the Pioneers at the plate. Leasor, a sophomore, went 2-for-3 with a double while scoring a run. Denis, a junior, was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In defeat Providence freshman pitcher Presley Hegedus allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out nine. Hailey Crisp allowed one unearned run on one hit while fanning two in one inning.
The same two teams will meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday at Charlestown. The Pirates (2-0) will host Crawford County at 10 a.m. in the first game of the day.
CHARLESTOWN 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Charlestown 011 100 0 — 3 4 3
Providence 020 000 0 — 2 8 1
W — Kennadi Schleicher-Drasler. L — Presley Hegedus. 2B — Bella Leasor (P), Aiden Stewart (CH). Records — Charlestown 2-0, Providence 0-2.
WEDNESDAY
REBELS EDGE MUSTANGS
HANOVER — Southwestern scored one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 victory over visiting New Washington in the season-opener for both Wednesday.
The two teams were tied at 1-all through three innings before the Mustangs edged ahead 2-1 in the fourth. The Rebels tallied two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead before New Wash knotted it up with one in the sixth.
Junior Ashley Fulton picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out 10 in a complete-game effort. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI while scoring once.
