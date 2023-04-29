SALEM — Eavie Smith tossed a two-hitter to lead New Albany to an 11-0 five-inning win at Salem in high school softball action Friday.
The senior also walked one and struck out four in the abbreviated complete-game.
Freshman Candace Meyer led the way offensively for the Bulldogs, who had seven extra-base hits (including four homers) and scored two runs in the first frame, four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Meyer went 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs while touching home once.
Reese Raymond and Kaylee DeMuth added two hits apiece for New Albany. Raymond went 2-for-2 with a double while touching home four times. DeMuth was 2-for-3 while scoring once.
Anderson Hall, Taylor Clemons and Cheyenne Palmer also homered for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (10-6) is scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Monday.
.
NEW ALBANY 11, SALEM 0
New Albany 204 23 — 11 12 0
Salem 000 00 — 0 2 1
W — Eavie Smith. L — K. Sexton. 2B — Elizabeth Baxley (NA), Reese Raymond (NA), Candace Meyer (NA). HR — Anderson Hall (NA), Taylor Clemons (NA), Meyer (NA), Cheyenne Palmer (NA). Records — Salem 7-6, New Albany 10-6.
.
SENATORS EDGE PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting West Washington downed Charlestown 3-2 Friday evening.
The Senators scored twice in the second inning and once in the third. The Pirates rallied for two runs in the fifth, but they weren’t enough.
Aiden Stewart led Charlestown at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ashlynn Sawyer added a pair of hits.
Hannah Burns absorbed the loss in spite of allowing one earned run on six hits while walking none and striking out eight.
Charlestown (13-5) is scheduled to host Madison at 5 p.m. Monday.
REBELS ROLL OVER GENERALS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern scored seven runs in the first, six in the second and five in the third en route to an 18-0 five-inning victory over visiting Clarksville on Friday.
The Generals (2-12) are scheduled to host Trinity Lutheran at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.