BEDFORD — Class 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence scored in five of the first six innings en route to a 9-1 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday.
The Stars scored four runs in the first, two in the fifth and one each in the second, fourth and sixth frames.
BNL tallied 12 hits, including five for extra bases. Ava Ratliff and Braxton McCauley had three apiece for the Stars. Ratliff went 3-for-4 with a single, double, home run and two RBIs while scoring once. McCauley was 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Emory Waterbury absorbed the loss. She allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out two over four frames.
Taylor Chumbley accounted for Floyd's lone run with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.
BEDFORD NL 9, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Floyd Central 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
Bedford NL 410 121 X — 9 12 0
W — Annie Waggoner. L — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Waterbury (FC), Lavin Osborne (FC), Kendall Brown (FC), Aliza Jewell (BNL), Waggoner (BNL), Ava Ratliff (BNL). HR — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Ratliff (BNL), Braxton McCauley (BNL). Records — Floyd Central 9-7, BNL 10-0.
OWLS OUTLAST BULLDOGS
SEYMOUR — Sydney Stewart's RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Seymour a 1-0 walk-off victory over visiting New Albany on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs out-hit the Owls 7-4 in the loss. Elizabeth Baxley, Anderson Hall and Vanessa Burns had two each apiece in defeat.
Cheyenne Palmer absorbed the loss for New Albany, which by one run for the third time in four games. The junior allowed an unearned run on four hits while walking two and striking out nine over 6 1/3 frames.
The Bullodgs (4-6, 0-3) are scheduled to host Crawford County at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
SEYMOUR 1, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 000 000 0 — 0 7 1
Seymour 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
W — Kendrick Sterling. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Anderson Hall (NA), Abby Followell (S). Records — New Albany 4-6, 0-3; Seymour 6-4, 2-0.
PACERS TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Led by senior Lily Sparks, Switzerland County topped host Providence 7-1 Tuesday.
Sparks paced the Pacers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs. She also was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run on two hits while walking two and striking out 11 in the complete-game effort.
Julia Thomas scored the Pioneers' lone run in the third.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 7, PROVIDENCE 1
Switzerland Co. 202 011 1 — 7 8 2
Providence 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
W — L. Sparks. L — Hailey Crisp. 2B — Sparks (SC) 2. 3B — M. Duvall (SC). Records — Switzerland County 3-2, Providence 1-8.
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek blanked Eastern 7-0 Tuesday evening.
The Dragons scored a single run in the first inning before tallying three times in the third and fourth frames.
Freshman Lily Allen had three hits, including a home run in Creek's three-run third. Aislyn Vormbrock added a two-RBI single in the fourth for the Dragons.
That was more than enough offense for Tessa Gibson. The freshman walked four while striking out 11 over six innings.
"I was glad to have Tessa back in the circle tonight," Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said of his pitcher, who had been out 3 1/2 weeks with a knee injury. "She settled in and got in a groove in the fourth, fifth and sixth. She is working on getting back to game-speed, so we will see how these next few weeks go for her."
"Our defense has been pretty good most of the year, (but) our bats have let us down some and that's surprised me. We managed to get some hits tonight and we will continue to work hard to improve offensively."
The Dragons (7-7) are scheduled to host Fern Creek (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy rolled to a 19-3 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Tuesday.
Leah Stevens got the win in the circle for the Warriors. The right-hander allowed three runs on four hits while striking out eight over five frames.
Meanwhile Stevens, Josie Leffler, Loran Palmer, Brooklyn Shields and Marissa Sedoris each collected one hit for CAI. The Warriors also were error-free in the field. Shields anchored things behind the plate, while Lily Cook combined with Selene Morgan for a 9-3 putout.
EAGLES EDGE BRAVES
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville tallied two runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 2-0 triumph over visiting Borden in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday.
Emily Schottelkotte absorbed the loss. The sophomore allowed two unearned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out 12 over six innings for the Braves (5-5, 0-1).
MUSTANGS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted Clarksville for a 17-16 triumph Tuesday.
