SCOTTSBURG — Class 3A No. 3 Scottsburg outlasted visiting New Albany 2-0 Friday evening.
The Warriorettes scored the game's only runs on Hannah Thomas' two-RBI double in the bottom of the second.
Scottsburg starter Lauren Mayer allowed one hit — a single by freshman Alexandria Gibson — while striking out 10 in the win.
Cheyenne Palmer absorbed the loss. She allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out 12.
The Bulldogs (4-4) are scheduled to visit Charlestown at 5 p.m. Monday.
SCOTTSBURG 2, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Scottsburg 020 000 X — 2 3 0
W — Lauren Mayer. L — Cheyenne Palmer. 2B — Hannah Thomas. Records — New Albany 4-4, Scottsburg 8-0.
PANTHERS EDGE DRAGONS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County held off Silver Creek for a 4-3 win Friday evening.
The Dragons took the early lead with a run in the top of the first before the Panthers countered with three in the bottom of the inning.
Creek cut it to 4-3 in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs before Kenzie Matern came in and struck out a pair.
BRAVES BEAT JUG BOX
SHOALS — Visiting Borden rolled to a 12-1 triumph at Shoals on Friday evening.
Emily Schottelkotte led the Braves to victory. The sophomore picked up the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out eight. She also helped her own cause, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Emily Cissell added two hits, including a double, while driving in two and scoring twice. Hailey Hurst and Reagan Loy also touched home twice for Borden.
The Braves (4-3) are slated to host Perry Central at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
BORDEN 12, SHOALS 1
Borden 021 603 — 12 10 1
Shoals 001 000 — 1 3 8
W — Emily Schottelkotte. L — Haley Fischer. 2B — Lily Lynch (B), Emily Cissell (B). 3B — Sofie White (B). HR — Schottelkotte. Records — Borden 4-3, Shoals 0-4.
