FLOYDS KNOBS — Emory Waterbury pitched a no-hitter to lead Class 4A No. 13 Floyd Central to a 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting Oldham County (Ky.) in high school softball action Wednesday evening.
The senior allowed one unearned run — in the top of the first — while walking one and fanning four in the abbreviated complete-game win. She also helped her own cause with a solo home run for the Highlanders, who tallied two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the sixth to end the game early.
Kylie Franks, Addy Ware and Taylor Chumley led Floyd’s offensive attack with three hits apiece. Franks went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while touching home three times. Ware was 3-for-4 while scoring thrice. Chumbley went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs.
Peyton Drummond added a pair of hits, including a double, and also scored two runs for the Highlanders (19-5), who scheduled to visit Brownstown Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, OLDHAM COUNTY (KY.) 1
Oldham County 100 000 — 1 0 0
Floyd Central 213 203 — 11 15 1
W — Emory Waterbury. L — C. Stetson. 2B — Kylie Franks (FC), Kate Satkoski (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC). HR — Waterbury (FC), Chumbley (FC). Records — Oldham County 16-11, Floyd Central 19-5.
‘DOGS EDGE EASTERN
PEKIN — Visiting New Albany edged Eastern 2-1 Wednesday evening.
The Bulldogs scored a single run in the top of the first frame to take the early advantage before the Musketeers knotted it up in the third. New Albany took the lead for good with a run in the top of the fourth.
That proved to be enough offense for starting pitcher Eavie Smith. The senior allowed one earned run on four hits while walking three and striking out nine in the complete-game victory.
The Bulldogs (12-6) will play a pair of games at Evansville North on Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 2, EASTERN 1
New Albany 100 100 0 — 2 4 1
Eastern 001 000 0 — 1 4 2
W — Eavie Smith. L — Bracie Jackson. 2B — Candace Meyer (NA), Maleah Blevins (E). 3B — Kaylee DeMuth (NA). Records — New Albany 12-6, Eastern 7-7.
PIRATES TOP MUSTANGS
CHARLESTOWN — A five-run sixth inning lifted host Charlestown to a 7-2 victory over visiting New Washington on Wednesday evening.
Both teams scored once each in the first frame before the Mustangs scored in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. The game remained that way until the Pirates plated the tying run in the fifth, then put up a five-spot in the sixth.
Olivia O’Neil picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on four hits while fanning four in the complete-game effort.
Ten different players had hits for Charlestown. Aiden Stewart, Katie Pickerell, Isabella Watkins, Aubree Latham, Hannah Burns and Mattie May each had a hit and an RBI for the Pirates.
Charlestown (15-5) is slated to visit Brownstown Central at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
