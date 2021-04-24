HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Stars beat Highlanders with long ball

FLOYDS KNOBS — In a battle of Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights, visiting Bedford North Lawrence used the long ball to rally past Floyd Central 8-3 Friday night.
The Class 4A No. 7 Stars scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind 3-0.
“It’s BNL-Floyd Central, we knew it would be a tough battle. ... We knew they’d be ready to play. It’s one of the those nights we’re lucky to be on top," BNL coach Brad Gilbert said. "It was huge.”
The Highlanders (11-4, 4-1) tallied three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the early lead.
In that inning, sophomore Taylor Chumbley crushed the first pitch from Stars starter Aliza Jewell over the center-field fence.
Floyd tallied twice more in the inning after Riley Chumbley drew a walk and Erica Endris sent a double into the right-field corner. Both eventually scored on a bunt single by Lavin Osborne that was followed by a BNL throwing error.
The Highlanders' lead stood until the top of the fourth.
After Carson Alvey delivered a RBI-single to center field, Jewell — a freshman — smoked a three-run homer to center field, giving the Stars (13-1, 3-0) a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
BNL added a run in the fifth inning after Brynlee Bennett doubled and then scored on a single from Anderson to put the Stars on top 5-3.
The icing came in the next inning as Sarah Stove ripped a three-run homer over the fence in right field.
“Our kids have done a good job of adjusting to pitches and putting the ball in play,” Gilbert said. “I thought that was the key tonight.”
In the meantime, Jewell settled down in the circle for the Stars, allowing just one hit after the second inning.
“She stepped up tonight and pitched well and hit well,” Gilbert said. “She pitched really well.”
The Highlanders finished with four hits as their six-game win streak was snapped.
“They’ve got a bunch of good ballplayers,” Floyd Central coach Sean Payne said of the Stars. “I can’t wait to see them again. We’ll see them at some point in the postseason. Seymour could play a role in it (too).”
BEDFORD NL 8, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Bedford NL 000 413 0 — 8 14 1
Floyd Central 030 000 0 — 3 4 1
W — Eliza Jewell (3-0). L — Erica McCullough (7-3). 2B — Taylor Chumbley (FC), Erica Endris (FC). HR — T. Chumbley (FC), Jewell (BNL), Sarah Stove (BNL). Records: BNL 13-1, 3-0; Floyd Central 11-4, 4-1.