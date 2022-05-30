FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany’s surprising run came to an end in the final of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional with a 3-0 loss to No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.
The Stars only had three hits, but two were home runs, on the way to their second straight sectional title and 13th overall.
BNL (27-2) will visit Castle on Tuesday night in a regional game. The Stars defeated the Knights 5-4 in the season-opener for both March 24.
To get into Saturday’s championship game, Bedford beat the host Highlanders 5-1 earlier in the day in a contest that had been suspended by weather Friday night.
In the final, the Stars got all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first inning, when freshman Ava Ratliff ripped a shot over the left-field fence for her school-record 20th home run of the season.
BNL added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on another home run — this one a two-run dinger by Aliza Jewell.
Besides those two long balls, New Albany junior Cheyenne Palmer turned in another jewel in the circle. The junior right-hander struck out 10 Stars and allowed just three hits.
“She missed a few spots, but overall had a great day,” Bulldogs coach Brookelyn Visker said of Palmer. “She had a great sectional tournament. They’re a good-hitting team … they got the bats off their shoulders and made something happen.”
BNL ace Annie Waggoner did a shade better — allowing just one hit while striking out 12.
Visker said she hopes her team’s sectional run will jump-start next season, when she’ll have 10 seniors.
“Nobody thought we’d be in this position and we’ve improved from last year,” Visker said as her team finished 16-10. “The girls just need to take it seriously in the off season. Other than that, I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.
BNL-Floyd: After resumption of the suspended game from Friday night, the Stars made quick work of the Highlanders (20-12). They needed about 45 minutes.
Leading 2-1 after three innings when the contest was resumed, BNL put it away with three runs in the top of the fifth inning thanks to four singles — the last one, from Ratliff, drove in two runs.
Floyd Central had a chance to sneak back into the game in the bottom of the sixth after Kylie Franks singled, then moved to third on a double by Peyton Drummond.
The rally fizzled, though, after Waggoner retired the next three batters — including the last two on strikeouts — to end the threat.
“The difference in the game was they got a couple of timely hits and we did not,” Floyd Central coach Sean Payne said. “We had seven pop-outs. We can’t win a lot of games when you give up lazy outs.”
Payne said he came away proud of the Highlanders’ season following a 1-4 start against outstanding competition in Tennessee.
“Bedford is one of the top teams in the state for a reason,” Payne said. “Last year, they were in the semistate. I don’t see why they can’t do it again.”
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday’s semifinal
BEDFORD NL 5, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Bedford NL 020 030 0 — 5 9 0
Floyd Central 010 000 0 — 1 5 0
W — Annie Waggoner. L — Emory Waterbury. HR — Carsyn Alvey (BNL), Lavin Osborne (FC). Records — BNL 26-2, Floyd Central 20-12.
Saturday’s final
BEDFORD NL 3, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Bedford NL 100 200 X — 3 3 0
W — Waggoner. L — Cheyenne Palmer. HR — Ava Ratliff (BNL), Aliza Jewell (BNL). Records — New Albany 16-10, Bedford NL 27-2.
