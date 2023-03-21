HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Thirty players to watch this season

The first pitches of the high school softball season took place across the state Monday.
Locally, several area squads have started their campaigns. With that in mind, here are 30 players from Clark and Floyd counties to watch this season.
LILY ALLEN, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore shortstop earned All-Mid-Southern Conference honors as a freshman in 2022.
KAITLIN BISHOP, CLARKSVILLE
The junior utilityplayer led the Generals in batting average (.463), doubles (10), triples (five), home runs (two) and RBIs (23) last year.
AVA BREWER, NEW ALBANY
The senior outfielder hit a team-best .467 with three doubles and seven RBIs while scoring a team-high 25 runs on her way to earning All-Hoosier Hills Conference honors in 2022. She also was error-free in the field for the second straight season.
HANNAH BURNS, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore pitcher-shortstop hit .329 with seven doubles, four triples, one homer and 18 RBIs while scoring 22 times at the plate last season. In the circle, she went 8-4 with two saves and a 3.50 earned-run average. Over 86 innings, she allowed 62 runs (43 earned) on 82 hits while walking 30 and striking out 112 on her way to earning All-MSC honors.
TAYLOR CHUMBLEY, FLOYD CENTRAL
Last season the senior catcher-infielder, who has signed with Appalachian State, hit .398 with five doubles, a team-high 17 home runs and a team-high-tying 35 RBIs while scoring a team-high-tying 36 runs on her way to earning second-team All-State honors from the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana and being named All-HHC.
EMILY CISSELL, BORDEN
The senior infielder hit a team-best .452 with five doubles, one triple and 15 RBIs while scoring 16 times last year.
REESE DECKER, SILVER CREEK
The junior second baseman garnered MSC honorable mention last season.
PEYTON DRUMMOND, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior outfielder, who has committed to Indiana, batted a team-best .510 with 52 hits (including six doubles and two triples) and 19 RBIs while scoring 32 runs in 2022. The All-HHC honoree also stole a team-high 46 bases.
EMMA EATON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior catcher-third baseman batted .319 with seven doubles, two home runs and a team-high-tying 19 RBIs while scoring 12 runs last season.
MACY FERRELL, SILVER CREEK
The senior catcher-infielder earned All-MSC honors as a sophomore.
HALLIE FOLEY, SILVER CREEK
The senior pitcher/utilityplayer, who has signed with IU Southeast, earned All-MSC honors last year. She started the season Monday with a complete-game, three-hit shutout of Louisville Assumption.
KYLIE FRANKS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior shortstop, who has committed to Purdue, batted .464 with a team-high-tying 12 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring a team-high-tying 36 runs in 2022. Franks, who garnered HHC honorable mention, also stole 18 bases.
AUDRA GIBSON, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore first baseman/third baseman earned MSC honorable mention last year.
LIBERTY GRIFFIN, NEW WASHINGTON
The junior earned All-Southern Athletic Conference honors last season.
ANDERSON HALL, NEW ALBANY
The sophomore infielder-catcher hit .341 with four doubles, two home runs and 26 RBIs while scoring 23 runs as a freshman en route to garnering HHC honorable mention in 2022.
SKYE HOWEY, CLARKSVILLE
The senior utility-player hit .449 with two doubles, three triples, five RBIs and scored 19 runs for the Generals last year.
HAILEY HURST, BORDEN
The senior batted .326 with two doubles and nine RBIs while scoring 13 runs on her way to earning All-SAC honors in 2022.
REAGAN LOY, BORDEN
The sophomore catcher-infielder-outfielder hit .375 with two doubles and nine RBIs while scoring a team-high 25 runs last season. The All-SAC honoree also stole a team-best 16 bases.
MATTIE MAY, CHARLESTOWN
The senior hit .324 with seven doubles and 18 RBIs while scoring seven times last year.
CHEYENNE PALMER, NEW ALBANY
The senior pitcher-infielder-outfielder, who has signed with Coker University in South Carolina, hit .418 with a team-best 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and a team-high 31 RBIs while scoring 23 times last season. In the circle, she went 5-4 with a 1.81 ERA. In 119 2/3 innings pitched, Palmer allowed 52 runs (31 earned) on 57 hits while walking 53 and striking out 196.
IZZY SAD, SILVER CREEK
The senior catcher/outfielder earned All-MSC honors last year.
KATE SATKOSKI, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior infielder-outfielder, who has committed to the University of Southern Indiana, hit .365 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 RBIs while scoring 29 runs in 2022. She also stole 14 bases.
EMILY SCHOTTELKOTTE, BORDEN
The junior pitcher hit .426 with four doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs while scoring 15 times at the plate last season. In the circle, she went 8-8 with a 3.09 ERA last year. Over 115 2/3 innings, she allowed 82 runs (51 earned) on 100 hits while walking 39 and striking out 183.
BAILEY SHAFER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior pitcher-infielder-outfielder hit .389 with two doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs while scoring 11 runs on her way to garnering HHC honorable mention in 2022. In the circle, she also went 5-3 with a 4.38 ERA.
ADDISON SMITH, CHARLESTOWN
The junior second baseman-catcher-outfielder hit .389 with four doubles, a team-high nine triples and 24 RBIs while scoring 31 runs on her way to earning All-MSC honors last year.
PEYTON STEWARD, HENRYVILLE
The junior pitcher-infielder was voted the SAC’s Most Outstanding Player last season.
GABBY THOMAS, BORDEN
The sophomore shortstop-catcher hit .319 with five doubles, one home run and a team-best 20 RBIs while scoring 16 runs last season.
EMORY WATERBURY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior pitcher-first baseman, who has signed with McKendree University, hit .409 with five doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBIs while scoring 10 times in 2022. In the circle, she went 14-6 with a 3.22 ERA and one save.
KATE WEBER, PROVIDENCE
The senior batted a team-best .443 with a double and nine RBIs while scoring 22 times last year.
LILLIE WEBER, PROVIDENCE
The senior hit .322 with four doubles, a home run and 13 RBIs while scoring 21 times in 2022.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Kenzie Alexander, Clarksville; Emma Borders, Jeffersonville; Hailey Crisp, Providence; Tessa Gibson, Silver Creek; Lexie Davenport, Floyd Central: Kaylee DeMuth, New Albany; Lily Lynch, Borden; Allie McAfee, Henryville; Brookelyn Miles, Jeffersonville; Reese Raymond, New Albany; Addison Roberts, Charlestown; Carsyn Sidebottom, Silver Creek; Eavie Smith, New Albany; Leah Stevens, CAI; Aiden Stewart, Charlestown; Addy Ware, Floyd Central.