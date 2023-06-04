HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Titans top Dragons in semistate semifinals

JASPER — One of the best seasons in Silver Creek history came to a conclusion Saturday.
Second-ranked Gibson Southern edged the No. 9 Dragons 2-0 in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Jasper Semistate.
The Titans made the most of their three hits, one of which was Taylor Fonte’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.
“If you would’ve told me before the game started that we only gave up three hits to this team, I would’ve told you we would’ve run-ruled’em,” Silver Creek coach Nate Gibson said. “But (Alexis) Tucker, she was on tonight. She was pretty good.”
Tucker, Gibson Southern’s senior pitcher, scattered four hits while walking one and striking out nine to narrowly outduel Silver Creek’s Hallie Foley.
There was only one hit — an infield single by Silver Creek freshman Kaitlyn Whitlock — through the first four frames.
The Dragons got the second hit, a single by Jazzy Calloway, in the top of the fifth.
The Titans tallied two of their three hits in the bottom of the fifth.
Junior Callie Dickerson led off with a single — Gibson Southern’s first hit — up the middle. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before Fonte hit an 0-2 pitch from Foley over the center-field fence.
Silver Creek tried to rally in the sixth and seventh innings, but to no avail.
Whitlock led off the top of the sixth with a single before moving to second on Carsyn Sidebottom’s sacrifice bunt. However, she was stranded there after back-to-back outs.
“The bats got going a little too late for us today. I thought we had a good game plan going into it, we just didn’t execute,” Gibson said.
In the seventh, Reese Decker walked with one out before Audra Gibson singled up the middle. However the game ended a short time later when the Titans executed a double-play as Decker was tagged out at third following Calloway’s fly out to right field.
Foley allowed two runs on three hits while walking none and striking out three in the complete-game effort.
“Our defense and pitching has been phenomenal all year,” Gibson said. “Today pitching or defense didn’t cost us the game, it was our offense.”
The loss ended the season for the Dragons (28-10), who captured the program’s sixth straight Mid-Southern Conference title as well as their first sectional and regional titles since 2019.
“The season has been a good one — a school-record for wins, school-record for home runs and stolen bases,” Gibson said. “It’s been a good season for the team and for the program. But this one’s going to hurt for a couple of days.”
The loss also ended the careers of Silver Creek’s five seniors — Foley, Sidebottom, Macy Ferrell, Izzy Sad and Rylie Biggs.
“These five have been awesome,” Gibson said of the quintet, who had their freshman season canceled by COVID. “All five of them contributed for three years to this program, taking ownership in this year’s team and getting us back to a place where we want to be, and that’s here at semistate.
“Next year’s team is going to look a lot different, but we’ll be talented enough to get back here.”
.
CLASS 3A JASPER SEMISTATE
Saturday’s second semifinal
GIBSON SOUTHERN 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Gibson So. 000 020 X — 2 3 0
W — Alexis Tucker. L — Hallie Foley. HR — Taylor Fonte (GS). Records — Silver Creek 28-10, Gibson Southern 28-5.