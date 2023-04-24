BUCKNER, Ky. — New Albany split a pair of games at Oldham County (Ky.) on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Oldham County 12-2 in five innings before Hancock County (Ky.) beat them 12-8.
In the first game, Cheyenne Palmer pitched and hit New Albany to victory. In the circle, the senior standout allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out eight in the win. At the plate, Palmer went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs while touching home three times.
Elizabeth Baxley also had three hits while touching home twice. Three others — Reese Raymond, Anderson Hall and Emma Wilson — had two hits apiece. Raymond went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring once. Hall was 2-for-2 while touching home thrice. Wilson went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Additionally, Kaylee DeMuth added two RBIs.
In the second game, a seven-run first inning helped Hancock to victory.
Wilson, a freshman, led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Raymond and Ava Brewer added two hits apiece while both touched home twice.
New Albany is scheduled to host Providence at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 12, OLDHAM COUNTY (KY.) 2
New Albany 153 03 — 12 15 2
Oldham Co. 000 11 — 2 2 1
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — C. Stetson. 2B — Palmer (NA) 2, Emma Wilson (NA).
.
HANCOCK COUNTY (KY.) 12, NEW ALBANY 8
Hancock Co. 700 030 2 — 12 7 0
New Albany 200 042 0 — 8 14 1
W — G. Gaynor. L — Eavie Smith. 2B — E. Staples (HC), Anderson Hall (NA). HR — E. Staples (HC).
.
‘DORES DOWN GENERALS
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central clipped Clarksville 15-0 Saturday.
The Generals (2-8) are scheduled to visit Salem at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.