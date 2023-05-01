FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central won both its games — including the 300th for head coach Sean Payne — in a round robin it hosted Saturday while Silver Creek went 1-1.
The Highlanders beat Bloomington South 11-1 in five innings in its first game before bombing Bloomington North 21-1 in five frames in its second on the day that Payne, their long-time bench boss, reached a career milestone.
In its first game, the Panthers scored once in the top of the first to take the early lead. It didn’t last long, though, as Floyd scored four times in the first, twice in the second, once in the third and twice more in the fourth and fifth frames respectively.
Addy Ware, Peyton Drummond and Kate Satkoski led the Highlanders at the plate. Ware went 3-for-3 with a triple while scoring three times. Drummond was 3-for-3 with a solo home run while touching home three times. Satkoski went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs while scoring twice.
That was more than enough for pitchers Emmy Miller and Lexie Davenport. Miller, the winning pitcher, allowed one unearned run on one hit while walking four and fanning five over the first four frames. Davenport came on in the fifth and retired the side, striking out one.
Against the Cougars, Floyd scored seven runs in the first, two in the second and six in the third and fourth frames en route to victory.
Kylie Franks, Taylor Chumbley and Drummond led the Highlanders at the plate. Franks went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while scoring three times. Chumbley was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three RBIs while touching home thrice. Drummond went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring twice.
Additionally, Satkoski and freshman Macy Helms homered while fellow frosh Nora Koehler and Olive Kinder added three and two RBIs apiece.
Emory Waterbury picked up the win in the circle. The senior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out one over the first four frames. Davenport came on in the fifth and allowed one hit while striking out one.
In their games, the Dragons beat Bloomington North 4-1 in their first game before falling 2-0 to Bloomington South in their second. In the latter contest, Panthers pitcher Kinsey Clopton tossed a no-hitter. She walked one and fanned 14 in the victory.
Floyd Central (18-5) is scheduled to host Oldham County at 6 p.m. Wednesday while Silver Creek (18-7) is slated to host Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 11, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 1
Bloom. South 100 00 — 1 1 1
Floyd Central 421 22 — 11 11 0
W — Emmy Miller. L — Marin Jacobs. 2B — Akaska Burton (BS), Kylie Franks (FC), Carsyn Hildreth (FC). 3B — Addy Ware (FC). HR — Kate Satkoski (FC), Peyton Drummond (FC).
FLOYD CENTRAL 21, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 1
Bloom. North 010 00 — 1 3 4
Floyd Central 726 6X — 21 15 1
W — Emory Waterbury. L — Kendyl Feutz. 2B — Franks (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). HR — Macy Helms (FC), Satkoski (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). Record — Floyd Central 18-5.
