NEW ALBANY — Charlestown took home the team title in New Albany’s Jacque Hunter Invitational on Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
The Pirates beat Center Grove 14-8, then outlasted Lanesville 3-2 in the final to take home the trophy.
Against the Trojans, a seven-run second inning helped Center Grove build an 8-3 lead through four frames. Charlestown, however, reeled off four runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to pull out the victory.
Sophomore Hannah Burns paced the Pirates' 16-hit attack. She went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while touching home three times. Addison Smith added three hits, including a double, while scoring twice. Four others — Olivia O'Neil, Aiden Stewart, Aubree Latham and Ashlynn Sawyer — had two hits apiece. Stewart and Sawyer drove in two runs apiece and also scored two times each.
O'Neil picked up the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on six hits while walking one and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of relief.
In the championship, a three-run third propelled the Pirates to victories.
Smith led the way at the plate. The junior went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Sawyer drove in Charlestown's other run.
That proved to be enough offense for Burns, who allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out 10 in the compete-game victory.
“I’m really proud of these Pirates,” Charlestown coach Joe Witten wrote on Facebook. “(It’s) emotional for me because my dear friend and mentor, the late Coach Jacque Hunter, who the tournament was named, laid the path for so many in our area and promoted high-level softball. He was the first in our area to win a state title in our sport. Our teams played countless games with dramatic endings versus one another. I miss the black and white approach, which always let you know where you stood. Our team was fortunate enough to pull out today as maybe, just maybe, Coach Hunter gave us a little boost. Then again, no I believe he will always bleed red and black, but I know he was watching.”
The host Bulldogs lost their first game 5-1 to Lanesville before bouncing back to beat Center Grove 9-6 in the consolation contest.
In the first game, two Eagles pitchers (Morgan Sonner and Felicity Cunningham) combined to hold New Albany to one run on four hits. Sonner, a standout on Lanesville’s Class A state championship basketball team, allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven over the first five innings. Cunningham yielded one hit while fanning one over the final two frames.
Autumn Gullett had half of the Bulldogs’ four hits.
In the consolation game, the two teams combined for 11 runs (Center Grove five, New Albany six) in the first inning before the Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 3-1 the rest of the way en route to victory.
Cheyenne Palmer led New Albany to victory. In the circle, the senior allowed five earned runs on 15 hits while walking one and fanning 14 in the complete-game effort. At the plate, she hit leadoff and went 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home twice.
Gullett added a pair of RBIs while Reese Raymond touched home twice.
JACQUE HUNTER INVITATIONAL
Final
CHARLESTOWN 3, LANESVILLE 2
Charlestown 003 000 0 — 3 5 2
Lanesville 000 110 0 — 2 7 0
W — Hannah Burns. 3B — Katie Pickerell (CH).
Consolation
NEW ALBANY 9, CENTER GROVE 6
Center Grove 500 010 0 — 6 15 2
New Albany 610 101 X — 9 7 2
W — Cheyenne Palmer. L — B. Carlson. 2B — E. Timmons (CG), Candace Meyer (NA). HR — A. Richards (CG).
First-round game
LANESVILLE 5, NEW ALBANY 1
Lanesville 000 320 0 — 5 7 3
New Albany 000 010 0 — 1 4 1
W — Morgan Sonner. L — Eavie Smith. 2B — E. Schnedier (L), Sonner (L).
CHARLESTOWN 14, CENTER GROVE 8
Center Grove 070 100 0 — 8 13 4
Charlestown 110 147 X — 14 16 5
W — Olivia O'Neil. 2B — Addison Smith (CH), Hannah Burns (CH).
RED DEVILS WIN TWICE
LOUISVILLE — Jeffersonville went 2-0 in a triangular event at Louisville’s DuPont Manual on Saturday.
The Red Devils blasted Fort Campbell (Ky.) 18-1 in their first game before edging the host Crimsons 4-3 in their second.
Against the Falcons, an 11-run second inning propelled Jeff to victory.
Andrea Durbin and Brookelyn Miles led the Red Devils at the plate. Durbin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring a run. Miles was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs while touching home three times and stealing four bases.
Also, Bethany Clarke added three RBIs while Ally Young tallied two. Additionally, Aubrey Cannon, Abigayle Hammack, Clarke, Emma Eaton and Emma Borders scored two runs apiece.
Young picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore allowed one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out eight over the first three frames.
Against Manual, Jeff tallied two runs in the third to take the early lead before the Crimsons came back with one in the fourth and two in the sixth to go up 3-2. The Red Devils, however, plated two runs in the top of the seventh to pick up the win.
Cannon and Bailey Shafer both hit home runs and had two RBIs apiece for Jeff while Durbin accounted for half of the team’s hits and touched home twice.
In the circle, Borders picked up the victory. The sophomore allowed three earned runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three through the first six innings. Shafer came on in the bottom of the seventh and retired the final three hitters.
Jeff (9-4), which visited Floyd Central on Monday, will visit Class 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, LOU. DUPONT MANUAL 3
Jeffersonville 002 000 2 — 4
DuPont Manual 000 102 0 — 3
W — Emma Borders. L — Emilla Clemons. SV — Bailey Shafer. 2B — Caley Wade (DM), Clemons (DM). HR — Aubrey Cannon (J), Shafer (J).
HUSKIES DEFEAT FLOYD
FLOYD CENTRAL — A four-run fourth inning helped propel Evansville North to a 5-1 win at 4A No. 10 Floyd Central on Saturday.
The Huskies took the early lead with one run in the second before their four-spot in the fourth. The Highlanders scored their lone run in the fifth.
Addy Ware led Floyd at the plate. The freshman went 3-for-4 while scoring the team's only run.
Floyd (12-4), which hosted Jeffersonville on Monday, is scheduled to host Louisville Assumption at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 5, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Evansville North 010 400 0 — 5 8 1
Floyd Central 000 010 0 — 1 7 2
W — Maci Warner. L — Emory Waterbury. 2B — Kate Satkoski (FC), Taylor Chumbley (FC). Records — Evansville North 6-1, Floyd Central 12-4.
MUSTANGS SPLIT DOUBLEDIP
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington split a doubleheader against Jac-Cen-Del on Saturday.
The Eagles won the first game 22-6 before the Mustangs bounced back to take the second contest 18-15.
In the latter Braeanna Billups led New Wash at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBIs.
EAGLES TAME LIONS
LOUISVILLE — Host Portland Christian defeated Rock Creek 16-6 in six innings Saturday.
