HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: A look ahead at the fall sports

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 10 PM EDT /9
PM CDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their
exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: A look ahead at the fall sports

11-5-22_Bellmont@Providence_VB_StateFinal_59291.jpg (copy)

Providence players celebrate after the Pioneers’ 3-1 victory over Bellmont in the Class 3A state championship match last November at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. Providence is slated to return all but two players from that team this fall.

Fall sports practices officially get underway across the state today with those for girls’ golf.

Boys’ tennis, Unified flag football, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ soccer and volleyball can start full-fledged practices Monday, when football can begin non-contact practices. Gridiron teams can then begin full-contact workouts next Thursday.

With that in mind, let’s take a quick look back at last year and ahead to this year in all the fall sports.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Floyd Central won its 10th consecutive sectional title on the way to its second straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals last year. The Highlanders are slated to return their top four players (Paige Giovenco, Chloe Cook, Trinity Bramer and Rachael Shaffer) off the team that won the Corydon Central Sectional by 32 shots and tied for 10th in the state for the second year in a row, so another lengthy postseason is likely.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Borden, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville and New Albany each won sectional titles last year. The Highlanders would go on to claim regional and semistate championships as well before falling to Center Grove in the state quarterfinals.

The Highlanders are set to return four starters from that squad, so they could be in line for a similar run this season.

UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

Floyd Central, the only local school to field a team in the postseason, lost its first-round game of the Jasper Sectional to the host Wildcats last year. Floyd will likely have to beat Bedford North Lawrence, which has won five straight sectional championships, if it’s going to win its first postseason title.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Floyd Central (Class 3A), Providence (2A) and Christian Academy (A) each won sectional titles last year.

For the Highlanders it was their first since 2018. For the Pioneers it was their 11th in a row, but their first in 2A after being bumped up due to the IHSAA’s “success factor.” For the Warriors it was just the second in program history.

Floyd and rival New Albany should once again be contenders in their sectional, as should Providence and CAI in theirs.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Floyd Central (3A), Silver Creek (2A) and Providence (A) each claimed sectional championships last year.

For the Highlanders it was their seventh consecutive. For the Dragons it was their third in a row and for the Pioneers it was their second straight.

Christian Academy’s Eljiah Brace braces himself with a hand on the ground as he pursues a ball during the Warriors’ win over Shoals last season. CAI went on to win a sectional title last year before falling 4-1 to Forest Park in the regional final.

All three — but especially Providence — should be in postseason title contention once again.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Providence captured its fourth state championship last fall, capping off a storybook season with a 3-1 win over Bellmont in the 3A final. The Pioneers lost just two starters, including All-State standout Grace Purichia, from that squad so you can pretty much pencil them in as the preseason No. 1 team in the state. Terri Purichia’s squad should once again be a title contender, but it could face some stiff postseason competition from sectional-rival Silver Creek.

Floyd Central, meanwhile, won its second straight 4A sectional title and its first regional championship since 2016 before falling in the semistate last year. The Highlanders graduated a big senior class, but they still have enough talent to challenge for sectional supremacy.

KaitlynS.jpg

Floyd Central rising senior Kaitlyn Stewart is coming off consecutive Top 30 finishes at the IHSAA State Finals.

In Class A, Christian Academy, which was swept by Lanesville in last year’s sectional final, could contend for its first title in the post-Alli Stumler Era.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Floyd Central rolled to sectional and regional titles last year before taking 12th in the IHSAA State Finals. With their top three runners (Will Conway, Luca Cirincione and Noah Nifong) back, the Highlanders should be even better in 2023, although the postseason will look a little different after some reworking.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Like its boys’ team, Floyd Central ran away with sectional and regional titles last year before placing ninth at the state meet. The Highlanders will be paced by rising senior standout Kaitlyn Stewart, who is coming off back-to-back Top 30 finishes at the IHSAA State Finals.

FOOTBALL

Providence was the lone local sectional champion last year. The Pioneers outscored their three foes 78-19 en route to their first title since 2017, and their first in Class A. Providence graduated only three players off the team that lost to eventual state champion Indianapolis Lutheran in the regional, so expectations are high for the Pioneers.

Charlestown went unbeaten during the regular season last year before losing a tough game to Heritage Hills in the sectional semifinals. Although the Pirates lost several key contributors from that squad, they do return standout quarterback Clay McClelland, who will give them an edge in many games.

In Class 5A, Floyd Central and New Albany should be improved, so therefore they both could be in contention in their four-team sectional.

10-15-22_Seymour@FloydCentral_VB_48167.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central’s Nora Gibson hits a spike during the Highlanders’ 3-0 sweep of Seymour in the Class 4A Jeffersonville Sectional championship match last October. Floyd went on to win sectional and regional titles. The Highlanders should be good again in 2023.

