HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: A year to remember

The 2020-21 year in high school sports in Clark and Floyd counties was an unprecedented one.
Never before have we seen such success. Four teams — Providence boys’ soccer, Silver Creek girls’ basketball, Silver Creek boys’ basketball and Providence baseball — won state championships.
In addition to that, the 12 area schools combined for 35 sectional and 15 regional team titles. There were also countless other individual sectional and regional champions, along with one state champ.
So although the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s moratorium week is behind us and we’re now officially heading toward the 2021-22 athletic year, let’s take one last look back at 2020-21.
It was a year that many did not think would ever get off the ground. At this time in 2020 we were still in full pandemic mode. The first practices for fall sports began with temperature checks and mask mandates during the “new normal.”
In spite of the initial uncertainty, and a few quarantines and stoppages along the way, the fall was filled with plenty of highlights:
• The Floyd Central girls’ golf team won its eighth straight sectional title.
• The Highlanders’ girls’ soccer squad sent retiring head coach Lewie Stevens off with his fifth consecutive sectional championship.
• The Silver Creek girls’ soccer and football teams had their best seasons ever, the latter going undefeated in the regular season.
• The Floyd Central girls’ cross country team continued its local dominance.
• Jeffersonville football made an unexpected run to the sectional title.
• Four volleyball squads (Providence in Class 4A, Silver Creek in 3A, Henryville in 2A and Rock Creek in A) won sectional titles and two (Providence and Silver Creek) captured regional championships.
• An epic three-set, No. 1 singles match decided the boys’ tennis regional championship match between Floyd and Jeff.
The season, of course, was capped off by the championship run of the Providence boys’ soccer team. The Pioneers only lost three matches during the regular season, then rolled through the sectional — outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 29-2.
Providence survived a scare in the regional final, rallying to beat Jac-Cen-Del 3-2. Then, after a decisive victory in the semistate, overcame an early deficit to defeat Argos 2-1 for the program’s first title. The Pioneers had great combination play, particularly between seniors Luke Hesse and Evan Scott, all year, in addition to solid play on defense and in goal.
The fall gave way to winter and more success, both team-wise and individually:
• The Jeffersonville boys’ basketball team captured the sectional title in Andrew Grantz’s first-year on the job.
• Charlestown won its first sectional in 26 years in wrestling.
• The Floyd Central boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams continued their success. The latter in spite of four sectional victories by Jeffersonville’s Katelyn Case.
No individual performance, though, was more impressive than that of J Conway.
The Floyd Central junior wrestler was unbeatable on the mat. Fueled by his sixth-place finish as a sophomore, as well as watching teammate Jonathan Kervin’s win a state title, Conway ran roughshod through the regular season and first three rounds of the postseason in the 152-pound weight class.
He continued his dominance at the IHSAA State Finals, winning his first two matches in decisive fashion. In the semifinals, he triumphed 4-2 before scoring a quick takedown in overtime for a 6-4 sudden victory over Chesterton’s Brock Ellis in the state-championship match to cap off his 31-0 campaign.
On the hardwood, Silver Creek stole the show.
The Dragons girls’ basketball team, coming off a heart-breaking loss to Salem in the sectional final the previous season, received a big boost from the transfer in of senior center Marissa Gasaway.
The Dragons began the season with state-championship aspirations and looked the part early on with some sizable wins over a few familiar foes. Back-to-back losses over the holiday break were mere speed bumps.
A late-season setback to 4A power Bedford North Lawrence further cemented the postseason potential of Silver Creek. The Dragons cruised to the sectional title, exorcising the demons of their last-second loss to the Lions in the process.
They then rolled through the regional and the semistate, before withstanding South Bend Washington’s late comeback attempt to claim the 3A state championship.
Also in Sellersburg, the Silver Creek boys’ basketball team began its season with almost unachievable expectations. Could the Dragons go unbeaten? Could they be the best team, regardless of class, in the state? Those lofty objectives hit a big roadblock, though, when senior standout Trey Kaufman injured his ankle in the preseason. He missed the first five games, in which the Dragons went 3-2.
After his return, Creek only lost two more games the rest of the way. The phrase “survive and advance” never seemed more apt than describing the Dragons’ postseason. Down six with 4 minutes, 18 seconds to play in the sectional semifinals against North Harrison, Creek rallied for a 44-41 win. In the regional final, the Dragons overcame the methodical play of Connersville, and the fact that they only scored one fourth-period point, for a 31-30 victory.
Finally, following a relatively easy triumph in the semistate, Creek held off late-charging Leo for a 50-49 win and its second consecutive title.
Bouncing basketballs quickly gave way to baseballs, softballs and tennis balls as spring sports sprang. Red-letter achievements continued:
• The Floyd Central softball team set a single-season school-record for home runs.
• Silver Creek’s Carter Smith took third in the boys’ golf state tourney.
• Henryville softball hoisted the sectional trophy.
• Floyd Central baseball won a sectional title.
• The Charlestown girls’ track & field team captured its first sectional championship and Borden’s baseball team won its first regional title.
However no team had a better spring than Providence baseball. After a slow start under first-season head coach Scott Hutchins, the Pioneers picked up steam as the season went on. An 18-1 win over 4A foe Jeffersonville late in the year was a harbinger of things to come.
Providence rolled through the sectional, then rode the right arm of Ray Reisinger, as well as some hot-hitting (especially by fiery leader Eli Watson) to the 2A title. The Pioneers’ 4-0 victory over Eastside was the perfect sendoff for long-time athletic director Mickey Golembeski, as well as the 2020-21 year in local high school athletics.
It’s one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon in Clark and Floyd counties.