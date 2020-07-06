Grace Barber and Emery Tanksley rolled out of bed at 6 a.m. Monday morning with some extra pep in their step.
The New Albany rising seniors were eager to return to the soccer field on the first official day of voluntary summer workouts — the first sanctioned activities for high school athletes and teams across the state since all were shutdown 3 1/2 months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was super early, but definitely worth it,” Barber said of the early wake-up call.
“It’s really exciting, that’s the only way to describe it,” Tanksley added.
That sentiment was echoed by athletes and coaches alike across Clark and Floyd counties.
“I think it was good just to see everybody,” New Albany girls’ soccer coach Drew Stein said. “It was good to get the ball out, just kick it around and get some touches and just be together. I think that was the main part really, that was what I was looking forward to today. I didn’t really have much of an agenda other than getting some touches and just getting together and getting a little bit of activity in.”
“It feels good to be back with the guys,” added Silver Creek rising junior Branden Northern, a standout on the boys’ basketball team. “I haven’t seen them in awhile, I haven’t been in [the gym] in awhile. Just to touch a ball, to be in an indoor gym on wood [floors] and nice rims, it feels good.”
The workouts, however, weren’t like those of the past. Certain things had to be in place and regulations followed as Phase I of the Department of Education’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance plan went into effect. In addition to the standard pre-participation physical examination forms, the completion of the IHSAA’s 2020-21 Health History Update Questionnaire and Consent & Release Certificate was also required.
Additionally, Monday morning New Albany girls’ soccer players had to have their temperature checked by Stein, who used a non-contact infrared thermometer.
“Everybody was well below [the recommended level], nobody was even close,” Stein said. “Tomorrow we’ll do the same. Everyday as soon as they walk in the gate we take their temp. If they’re too high then we’ve got some steps that we have to take, but I don’t foresee anybody coming here if they’re feeling sick. We told them to stay home if they’re feeling sick.”
About the only thing the Bulldogs were feeling Monday was giddy as they took their new field (in front of Green Valley Elementary School) for the first time.
“I’d been out here a couple times, just bringing some of our equipment over from Prosser, but this was the first time the girls actually stepped foot on it,” Stein said. “It was kind of funny to see them go from the concrete to the turf. They were like bouncing around, like, ‘Oh yeah, this is nice!’”
“I think it’s great,” Barber added. “You can’t ask for anything better, it’s top-notch.”
Stein had hoped to utilize the field during the spring, but was unable to because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s been sitting here for so long, it’s kind of like a Christmas present wrapped under the tree that you can’t open for awhile. You’re just sitting there wanting to use it, but you can’t,” he said.
Not being able to use school facilities, or participate in school-sanctioned activities, athletes were left to fend for themselves the past few months.
“For me it’s just been technical work,” Barber said. “You can’t play soccer without a bunch of people, so I’m out with my family training. But it’s not the same because you’re not training with a big team or at a high level, it’s different.”
Late Monday morning at Silver Creek, boys’ basketball players entered the school building with masks on. After answering a few screening questions (for example, had they recently had a fever or any other COVID symptoms?) from head coach Brandon Hoffman they were allowed to take off their masks and enter the gym.
“Obviously it’s a lot of hoops to jump through, but if that’s what it takes for us to be able to workout, then that’s what we’ll do,” Hoffman said. “It’s a small price to pay.”
For the Dragons it was their first time together since March 13. That was the day before Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek was supposed to take on No. 2 Heritage Hills in the Washington Regional semifinals and the day the state tournament was postponed, before eventually being canceled. That’s why Monday was as much a reunion as it was a workout.
“After you spend so much time with these kids — then especially the way the season ended, the rug was just kind of pulled out from under us — they become like family to you. So when you don’t see them for a while it’s good to see them,” Hoffman said. “Basketball-wise, we’ll have plenty of hours in the gym to get better. Like I told the kids, half the reason why I was there was just to be around them. I’m sure the kids were ready to be around other people too, just to get some form of normalcy and get back to doing what we do.”
“It’s crazy just to see all the coaches in masks,” Northern added. “There’s a new feel to everything, having to stay away from everybody and make sure we’re all sanitized, but it’s good to be back in the gym.”
And looking toward the future.
“We have a plan for the first three weeks of when we’re practicing and how we’re going to take temperatures for the next three weeks and everything,” Stein said. “As with this whole pandemic has been, day to day it changes. I’m cautiously optimistic, but you see the trends of the cases and everything like that and you just kind of hope things turn for the better here pretty soon. Hopefully we just keep getting some good news. Hopefully we can stay out here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.