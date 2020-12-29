HENRYVILLE — Jack Brooks was the type of coach you loved playing for, according to Jared Hill.
“He made you believe you could run through a brick wall, and we were willing to run through a brick wall for him. And he made us feel like he’d do the same for us,” Hill, the Henryville boys’ basketball coach, said. “That’s why he was so successful as a JV coach and a varsity coach at Henryville.”
Brooks, who guided the Hornets to their only two sectional titles in boys’ basketball, died Sunday afternoon after being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Brooks, a 1984 Henryville graduate, was actively involved in several roles with the high school over the past 30 years. In addition to basketball, Brooks also coached track & field as well as cross country and also served as the school’s athletic director during his three decades on staff. His biggest success, though, came on the hardwood.
From 2002 to 2005, Brooks guided the Hornets to a 54-24 record (a 69.2 winning percentage). In 2002-03, Henryville went 15-10 and lost 33-32 to Shawe Memorial in the sectional final. The following season the Hornets were 21-5, winning the program’s first sectional title before losing to eventual undefeated Class A state champion Waldron by six points in a regional final. The next season Henryville went 18-9, winning a second straight sectional championship before falling to Hauser in the regional final.
“We had such a good group of kids,” said Henryville boys’ and girls’ golf coach Robin Embry, who assisted Brooks those years. “I think that’s one thing about Jack. ... There’s no doubt in my mind those kids knew that he loved them.”
Hill, who graduated from HHS in 2001, played for Brooks when the latter was the junior varsity coach.
“He had a lot of fire. He had a lot of energy,” Hill remembered.
Hill also got to see other sides of Brooks when he accompanied his family on vacations.
“I remember my older sister putting Jack’s hair in curlers. That was the thing about Jack, he was just a fun-loving guy,” Hill said. “He was a fixture of Henryville for so many years.”
Brooks was a fixture in Embry’s life for many years. The two grew up a short distance from each other and were separated by only two years in school.
“He was a good friend and was a friend to a lot of folks,” said Embry, whose wife, Dawn, was a classmate of Brooks. “We had stints where we didn’t see each other for awhile, but then when we did, we picked back up where we left off.”
But it was their three years together on the Henryville bench that Embry remembered most Tuesday.
“I’ve coached with a lot of different people, whether it be at the junior high or varsity (levels) or boys or girls (sports), so I know a lot of coaches, and I think he was a top-notch motivator. Those kids really believed in him, they’d do anything for him,” Embry said.
“I’m sure Jack would tell you today that the success was great, but to have those kids come back and want to talk to the coach and spend a little time with the coach, that’s why you do it.
“I loved the guy. He’s going to be really, really missed by so many. He’s got so many friends in this community and beyond. He’s really going to be missed by many. But we’re really going to cling onto those good times we had with him, because there were plenty of them.”
