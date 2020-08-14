Kiyaunta Goodwin, a standout football player who has received scholarship offers from some of the nation's premier college programs, has transferred to Charlestown.
Pirates coach Jason Hawkins confirmed that Goodwin, a 6-foot-8, 315-pound junior offensive tackle practiced with the team Thursday and Friday.
Goodwin, who was receiving attention from colleges before he ever graduated from grade school, played his first two years of high school football in Louisville. He spent his freshman year at Holy Cross and his sophomore season at Ballard.
Goodwin, who is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and a three-star by 247 Sports, has nearly 20 scholarship offers from a who's who of the top college programs like Alabama, Auburn Georgia and LSU. Thursday, Goodwin tweeted that he had received an offer from Ohio State, "home of my childhood idol" Orlando Pace.
Goodwin trains across the river at the Aspirations Fitness Institution, where Purdue star wide receiver Rondale Moore and former Charlestown standout Marion Lukes also work out. He has recently undergone a physical transformation, dropping over one-fourth of his body weight after tipping the scales at 425 pounds as a freshman.
Per IHSAA rules, Goodwin must participate in 10 practices before he is eligible to play in a game.
SILVER CREEK GIRLS' HOOPS GETS TRANSFER TOO
In other transfer news, the Silver Creek girls' basketball team also received a big boost from across the river. Marissa Gasaway, a standout at Louisville Eastern the past couple of seasons, has enrolled at the Sellersburg school.
The 6-foot Gasaway averaged 17.4 points and 14 rebounds per game last season for the Eagles, who went 6-24.
She'll join a team that won a program-record 21 games last season, which ended with a 54-52 loss to eventual Class 3A state runner-up Salem in the Charlestown Sectional final. The Dragons, who welcomed two transfers (sisters Alana & Kynidi Striverson) from Louisville last season, don't lose anyone from that team.
BOTH FLOYD CENTRAL CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS RANKED
Both Floyd Central cross country teams are ranked in the recently released Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches' preseason Top 25 polls.
The Highlander boys are ranked No. 11 while the girls check in ati No. 19. Both squads finished 19th at last year's state meet.
IATCCC PRESEASON POLLS
Boys' Top 20: 1. Columbus North, 2. Carmel, 3. Fishers, 4. Brebeuf, 5. Noblesville, 6. Center Grove, 7. Hamilton SE, 8. Zionsville, 9. Goshen, 10. FW Concordia, 11. Floyd Central, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Westfield, 14. Westview, 15. Crown Point, 16. Bloomington North, 17. Franklin Central, 18. Penn, 19. North Central, 20. Warsaw, 21. Chesterton, 22. Harrison, 23. Homestead, 24. Brownsburg, 25. Austin.
Girls' Top 20: 1. Carmel, 2. FW Carroll, 3. Columbus North, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Chatard, 6. Noblesville, 7. West Lafayette, 8. Fishers, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Zionsville, 11. Homestead, 12. Northview, 13. Bloomington North, 14. Brebeuf, 15. Valparaiso, 16. Edgewood, 17. Northridge, 18. Lowell, 19. Floyd Central, 20. FW Concordia, 21. Harrison, 22. Ritter, 23. Lake Central, 24. Portage, 25. Westfield.
PIONEERS NO. 6 IN SOCCER POLL
The Providence girls' soccer team is ranked No. 6 in Class A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason polls released this week.
The Pioneers open their season at 10 a.m. this morning, when they host North Harrison, which is ranked No. 15 in Class 2A.
INDIANA SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION PRESEASON POLLS
3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Penn, 5. Evansville Memorial, 6. Valparaiso, 7. Castle, 8. SB Saint Joseph, 9. Evansville Reitz, 10. Center Grove, 11. Homestead, 12. Fishers, 13. Avon, 14. Columbus North, 15. East Central, 16. Zionsville, 17. Guerin Catholic, 18. Chesterton, 19. Brownsburg, 20. Bloomington South.
2A: 1. Evansville Mater Dei, 2. FW Dwenger, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. South Dearborn, 5. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6. Batesville, 7. Cathedral, 8. Bishop Chatard, 9. Wheeler, 10. Northview, 11. Jasper, 12. West Lafayette, 13. Lawrenceburg, 14. Heritage Hills, 15. North Harrison, 16. Tri West, 17. Hamilton Heights, 18. Western, 19. Bellmont, 20. Dekalb.
A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. Andrean, 5. Boone Grove, 6. Providence, 7. Argos, 8. Oldenburg, 9. Eastbrook, 10. Heritage Christian-Indy, 11. Evansville Day, 12. Bethany Christian, 13. Vincennes Rivet, 14. South Spencer, 15. Tipton, 16. Forest Park, 17. Manchester, 18. South Adams, 19. Evansville Christian, 20. South Knox.
MORE FALL SPORTS START TODAY
More fall sports get rolling today with official contests and competitions able to begin in cross country, soccer, boys' tennis and volleyball.
One of the biggest events locally will be Borden's Warpath Invitational cross country meet. Earlier this week Braves coach Liz Geltmaker said she expected a field of around 10 teams for the race.
