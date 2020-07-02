The first steps toward the resumption of high school sports will be taken Monday.
That’s when the first phase of the Indiana Department of Education’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance, which the Indiana High School Athletic Association is following, goes into effect. During “Phase I,” which is scheduled to last two weeks, student-athletes can participate in voluntary workouts (which include conditioning and sport-specific activities) with their respective teams as long as certain guidelines are followed.
“I told my coaches we’re going to take it two weeks at a time,” Silver Creek athletic director John Dablow said. “We’ll get through these two weeks and worry about the next phase.”
Foremost among the guidelines in the DOE’s 38-page return-to-school document is that all student-athletes and staff are to be trained and screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating in workouts. Other ground rules are:
- Student-athletes will be limited to 15 hours per week on campus.
- Activity days are limited to three hours per day and six hours per week.
- No sport may have more than two activity days per calendar week. And, sport-specific activity days may not occur on consecutive calendar days.
- For contact sports, no contact is allowed.
- Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available at all times.
- No sharing of clothing, shoes, towels or water bottles is permitted.
- Cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all facilities and equipment to mitigate any communicable diseases.
- Non-students, including coaches, medical-related staff, directors, supervisors, etc., should wear face coverings at all times unless under rigorous activity.
- Students, when not engaging in vigorous activity and when practical, should wear face coverings.
- Social-distancing should be practiced.
Additionally, access to locker rooms is not allowed during Phase I while weight rooms, if available, are only accessible to a limited number of athletes at a time.
In spite of so many directives, Dablow knows that all involved are excited about returning to action since all high school athletics were halted in mid-March.
“I know my coaches are just chomping at the bit, and I’m sure the kids are too,” he said.
No one may be chomping at the bit more than Daniel McDonald, the new football coach at Providence.
“I am,” he said Wednesday. “Now it’s time to actually get to coaching football, which is what they hired me to do.”
However since he was officially named to the post in March, McDonald has barely had a chance to meet his players.
“Monday will be my first time meeting a good chunk of my players [in person],” said McDonald, who has primarily been communicating with his team through Google Meet. “It’s been a wild ride.”
But it’s a ride he’s ready for.
“It’s going to look a little different than usual, but we’re in a better spot than a lot of states,” McDonald said. “We’ll make the most of the situation, get ready for our Week 1 opponent and practice as hard as we can.”
According to McDonald, some of the precautions that are being taken at Providence include players having to produce a daily signed form from their parents stating that they did not have a fever, or any other COVID-19 symptoms that day; and he and his staff will sanitize footballs and tackling dummies throughout workouts.
Similar strategies will be put into action at schools throughout Clark and Floyd counties.
“There will be a health screening of every athlete for our attendance purposes and coaches are going to be wearing masks and athletes will try to stay in groups,” Dablow said. “I feel like my coaches have done a really good job of getting ready. They’re going to be smart about it.”
Phase II of the re-entry process is scheduled for July 20 to Aug. 15. The first fall sports practices will begin on July 31 for girls’ golf and Aug. 3 for all others. Additionally, Aug. 3 is also the first day that girls’ golf teams can play their first competitive matches of the season.
The final stage, Phase III, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 15, includes the beginning of competition for all other fall sports.
Officials know that hiccups are likely, so they’ll try to take things slowly.
“We just have to know and parents have to know and athletes have to know, schools are going to be under a bigger microscope. We’re not going to be able to jump back in,” Dablow said. “Hopefully everything comes together and everyone realizes the ultimate goal is to get back playing games in the fall.”
While keeping the larger picture in mind too.
“Our coaches understand this is bigger than athletics. Athletics teach the kids about being responsible and that growth alone is more important than wins and losses,” Floyd Central athletic director Jeff Cerqueira said.
