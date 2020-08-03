HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: First practices met with excitement, slight trepidation

The first day of fall sports practices in Clark and Floyd counties was met with plenty of excitement.
However, returning to the courts and the fields was also met with a tinge of trepidation as the threat of the coronavirus still looms overhead.
“We’ve been talking back-and-forth (amongst ourselves), just hoping that we can get to this point to where we can have our first practice,” Silver Creek girls’ soccer coach Patrick Anderson said. “It is kind of hard to believe because I really didn’t think we would get to this point. I was afraid they were going to push us back, delay the start, or even push it to spring … but I’m glad that it’s finally here.”
The athletes felt the same way.
“It was great,” Floyd Central senior football standout Wenkers Wright said of his team’s first practice. “It was a little choppy, we have some things to clean up, but other than that it’s just great to get back at it and be with the boys.”
Not even Mother Nature could dampen spirits.
Anderson’s team practiced from 7 to 10 a.m., mostly inside, Monday after its field was soaked by some early-morning storms.
“Being inside wasn’t what we wanted, but with the rain and stuff we had to be in here,” he said. “But I thought we had a good practice given the circumstances.”
“It was good, I’m glad to be back,” Silver Creek senior Anna Wright added.
It was doubly nice for Wright, who missed last season due to an ACL injury. She doesn’t want to make it two in a row though.
“I hope we have a season and if we don’t have a season I hope they push it back to later this year,” she said.
Meanwhile the Floyd football team, which was scheduled to practice from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, had to delay due to lightning.
“It was a little weird because we had to sit in the locker room for like an hour because of rain, but we got out and I think we had a great practice, great first practice,” senior lineman Zen Michalski said.
Once on the field, Michalski and his teammates often heard coaches yell things like “separate” to remind them to social distance when they weren’t involved in strenuous physical activity.
“We’re just trying to get better on what we can do,” Floyd football coach James Bragg said. “We try to social-distance the best we can out here. We wear masks everywhere we’re at. Like right now we’re up in the bleachers and guys have got their masks on. In the meeting rooms we’ve got our masks on. I told them the only place they don’t have their mask on is when they’re running out here, or in the shower. ... We’re doing what we can do. We’ve done some other things where we’ve split up our varsity from our freshmen. Our freshmen are in a completely different locker room this year.”
“We’ve just got to do what coach sets out, do whatever we’ve got to follow to keep playing,” Floyd senior quarterback Tristan Polk added.
And playing is the goal of all the local teams, even with COVID-19 still threatening.
“It’s definitely still here,” Wright said. “I think there’s still potential for it to sweep up on us when we’re not expecting it and maybe pull the rug out from under us. But we’re trying to fight what we can fight. It’s just a matter of calling each other out and staying smart in what we do.”
And adapting in these ever-changing times.
“One day at a time,” Anderson said. “I want to look ahead, because I’m a planner and I want to be ready, but on the other hand I don’t want to get too far ahead and then so many things don’t work out — things that are really out of our control. ... So right now it’s, ‘Let’s just get through this first week of practice.’ ... We’re trying not to look too far ahead, but trying to stay ready for the hope that we can play a full season.”
“We’ve got to do our best to keep moving forward,” Bragg said. “I think everybody knows at some point we’ll have a case in our program, and as long as we’re taking the precautions and social-distancing and stuff, then I hopefully we get a good end result. I’m hoping we don’t get shutdown and hopefully we get to play Week 1 (of the season). Right now the goal’s to go to Week 1. One thing we tell these kids is our goal right now is to make sure we can get to Week 2 (of practice). If we get through Week 2 that means we’re back in school and everybody’s been moving around and stuff I think we’ll be OK. They sent out a message to the coaches that said the next two weeks is very critical and that’s true. All we can do is control what we can control and that’s our team and I just hope and pray that every team around the state’s doing the right thing to make sure we have football this fall.”