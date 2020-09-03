FOOTBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 316 1
2. Brownsburg (2) 2-0 292 3
3. Lawrence North 2-0 240 5
4. Merrillville 2-0 180 6
5. North Central 2-0 160 8
6. Carmel 1-1 158 2
7. Lafayette Jeff 2-0 154 7
8. Warren Central 0-1 100 4
9. Avon 1-1 54 9
10. FW Carroll 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Pike 34, Hamilton SE 26, Elkhart 14, Columbus East 2.
Class 5A
1. Cathedral (8) 2-0 300 3
2. New Palestine (7) 1-0 294 1
3. Valparaiso (1) 1-0 266 2
4. FW Dwenger 2-0 222 4
5. Whiteland 2-0 168 6
6. Michigan City 2-0 140 9
7. Floyd Central 2-0 130 7
8. Lafayette Harrison 1-1 38 5
(tie) Ev. North 2-0 38 NR
10. Decatur Central 1-1 36 T10
(tie) Zionsville 1-1 36 T10
Others receiving votes: FW North 28, Concord 24, FW Northrop 22, New Albany 10, Mishawaka 4, SB Adams 2, Castle 2.
Class 4A
1. Mooresville (6) 2-0 272 4
2. E. Noble (7) 2-0 252 T2
3. Mt. Vernon (2) 2-0 248 T4
4. Hobart 1-1 182 1
5. Jasper (1) 2-0 178 7
6. New Prairie 2-0 168 6
7. East Central 1-1 128 2
8. Ev. Central 2-0 114 NR
9. Roncalli 1-0 86 10
10. Delta 1-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Lowell 26, NorthWood 18, Northridge 14, Ev. Reitz 12, Leo 8, Ev. Memorial 4, Pendleton Hts. 4, Western 4, Greenwood 2.
Class 3A
1. Chatard (16) 2-0 320 1
2. Mishawaka Marian 2-0 284 2
3. Southridge 2-0 210 6
4. Danville 1-0 204 4
5. W. Lafayette 1-1 196 5
6. Guerin Catholic 1-0 146 7
7. FW Concordia 1-1 126 3
8. Yorktown 2-0 90 T9
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2-0 50 NR
10. Indy Brebeuf 0-2 42 8
Others receiving votes: Brownstown Central 30, Lawrenceburg 14, Franklin Co. 12, Vincennes 12, N. Montgomery 8, Gibson Southern 6, Glenn 6, Norwell 4.
Class 2A
1. Pioneer (16) 2-0 320 2
2. Triton Central 2-0 238 3
3. Andrean 1-1 226 4
4. Eastbrook 1-1 208 1
5. Eastside 2-0 174 8
6. Heritage Christian 1-0 170 7
7. S. Vermillion 2-0 90 10
8. Ev. Mater Dei 0-2 66 T4
9. Tell City 2-0 56 NR
10. Tipton 1-0 34 NR
(tie) Eastern Hancock - 1-1 34 9
Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 22, Bremen 20, Lapel 20, Rensselaer 18, Western Boone 18, Shenandoah 16, Linton 12, Indpls Scecina 10, LaVille 4, FW Luers 2, Centerville 2.
Class A
1. Indy Lutheran (14) 2-0 316 1
2. S. Adams (1) 2-0 264 3
3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 0-0 260 2
4. Southwood 2-0 180 5
5. Sheridan 2-0 160 T6
6. Parke Heritage 1-0 118 8
7. W. Washington 1-0 116 T6
8. Adams Central 1-1 102 4
9. S. Putnam 2-0 80 NR
10. N. Decatur 2-0 54 9
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 50, N. Daviess 28, Frontier 12, Covenant Christian 10, Monroe Central 10.
.
CROSS COUNTRY
IATCCC POLLS
Boys
1. Columbus North, 2. Carmel, 3. Noblesville, 4. Fishers, 5. Brebeuf, 6. Hamilton SE, 7. Center Grove, 8. Goshen, 9. Floyd Central, 10. Franklin Central, 11. Zionsville, 12. Crown Point, 13. Penn, 14. Northview, 15. FW Concordia, 16. Guerin Catholic, 17. Terre Haute North, 18. Bloomington South, 19. Bloomington North, 20. Westview, 21. Warsaw, 22. Harrison, 23. Westfield, 24. Brownsburg, 25. Lake Central.
Girls
1. Carmel, 2. FW Carroll, 3. Columbus North, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Noblesville, 6. West Lafayette, 7. Fishers, 8. Franklin Central, 9. Zionsville, 10. Bloomington North, 11. Penn, 12. Homestead, 13. Brebeuf, 14. Floyd Central, 15. Bishop Chatard, 16. Edgewood, 17. North Central, 18. Franklin, 19. Harrison, 20. Northridge, 21. Brownsburg, 22. Center Grove, 23. Valparaiso, 24. Lowell, 25. Northview.
.
GIRLS' GOLF
IHSGCA TOP 20
1. Carmel (5 1st-place votes), 2. Evansville North (2), 3. Westfield, 4. Homestead, 5. Center Grove, 6. Noblesville, 7. Hamilton SE, 8. Columbus North, 9. Franklin, 10. Brownsburg, 11. Zionsville, 12. Floyd Central, 13. Penn, 14. NorthWood, 15 (tie). Castle, Western, 17. Crown Point, 18. Concord, 19. Bedford NL, 20. Guerin Catholic.
.
SOCCER
ISCA POLLS
Boys
Class 3A: 1. North Central, 2. Noblesville, 3. Chesterton, 4. Zionsville, 5. FW Carroll, 6. Carmel, 7. Castle, 8. Hamilton SE, 9. Northridge, 10. Crown Point, 11. Bloomington South, 12. Center Grove, 13. Fishers, 14. Westfield, 15. Pike, 16. Elkhart, 17. Avon, 18. Lake Central, 19. Penn, 20. Columbus East.
Class 2A: 1. Ev. Memorial, 2. Mishawaka Marian, 3. Concordia Lutheran, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Washington Community, 6. Heritage Hills, 7. Gibson Southern, 8. Speedway, 9. Brebeuf Jesuit, 10. West Lafayette, 11. Leo, 12. SB St. Joseph, 13. NorthWood, 14. West Noble, 15. Oak Hill, 16. Lebanon, 17. Tri-West, 18. Yorktown, 19. Culver Academies, 20. Cardinal Ritter.
Class A: 1. Lakewood Park Christian, 2. Argos, 3. Jac-Cen-Del, 4. Indianapolis Lutheran, 5. Providence, 6. Heritage Christian, 7. Park Tudor, 8. Greenwood Christian Academy, 9. South Knox, 10. Scecina Memorial, 11. Bethesda Christian, 12. Bethany Christian, 13. Covington, 14. Cascade, 15. Central Christian Academy, 16. Illiana Christian., 17. Lakeland Christian Academy, 18. Oldenburg Academy, 19. South Spencer, 20. North White.
Girls
Class 3A: 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton SE, 4. Ev. Memorial, 5. Valparaiso, 6. SB St. Joseph, 7. Bloomington South, 8. Evansville Reitz, 9. Avon, 10. Castle, 11. Homestead, 12. Guerin Catholic, 13. Brownsburg, 14. Penn, 15. Columbus North, 16. East Central, 17. Fishers, 18. FW Carroll, 19. Center Grove, 20 (tie). Crown Point & North Central
Class 2A: 1. Mishawaka Marian, 2. Bishop Chatard, 3. Evansville Mater Dei, 4. FW Dwenger, 5. South Dearborn, 6. Cathedral, 7. Brebeuf Jesuit, 8. Wheeler, 9. Heritage Hills, 10. Hamilton Heights, 11. Northview, 12. Batesville, 13. Dekalb, 14. Lawrenceburg, 15. Silver Creek, 16. Leo, 17. Tri West, 18. Yorktown, 19. Bellmont, 20. West Lafayette.
Class A: 1. Park Tudor, 2. Lafayette Central Catholic, 3. FW Blackhawk, 4. Providence, 5. Eastbrook, 6. Oldenburg, 7. Evansville Christian, 8. FW Canterbury, 9. Vincennes Rivet, 10. Tipton, 11. Andrean, 12. Heritage Christian-Indy, 13. Boone Grove, 14. Argos, 15. South Adams, 16. Bethany Christian, 17. Lakewood Park Christian, 18. Covenant Christian DeMotte, 19. Cascade, 20. Scecina.
.
BOYS' TENNIS
IHSTECA POLL
1. Carmel, 2. Zionsville, 3. North Central, 4. Jasper, 5. Center Grove, 6. Munster, 7. Brownsburg, 8. Guerin Catholic, 9. Fishers, 10. Hamilton SE, 11. FW Carroll, 12. Castle, 13. Columbus North, 14. Penn, 15. WL Harrison, 16. TH South, 17. FW Dwenger, 18. Westfield, 19(tie). West Lafayette, SB St Joseph, 21. Homestead, 22. Brebeuf, 23. Cathedral, 24. Whiteland, 25. Floyd Central, 26. Bloomington S., 27. Delta, 28. Jeffersonville, 29. Westview, 30. Valparaiso.
District 8 rankings: 1. Columbus North, 2. Floyd Central, 3. Jeffersonville, 4. New Albany, 5. Lanesville, 6. Providence, 7. Seymour, 8. Silver Creek.
.
VOLLEYBALL
Overall Top 20
1. Hamilton SE, 2. Wapahani, 3. Penn, 4. Crown Point, 5. LaPorte, 6. Castle, 7. Munster, 8. Muncie Burris, 9. Providence, 10. Benton Central, 11. Mt. Vernon (Posey), 12. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 13. Heritage Christian (Indy), 14. Greensburg, 15. Barr-Reeve, 16. Fishers, 17. Bloomington South, 18. Crawfordsville, 19. Andrean, 20. Lake Central.
Class 4A: 1. Hamilton SE, 2. Penn, 3. Crown Point, 4. LaPorte, 5. Castle.
Class 3A: 1. Muncie Burris, 2. Benton Central, 3. Mt. Vernon (Posey), 4. Greensburg, 5. Crawfordsville.
Class 2A: 1. Wapahani, 2. Heritage Christian, 3. Barr-Reeve, 4. Andrean, 5. Tecumseh.
Class A: 1. Triton, 2. Blue River Valley, 3. Springs Valley, 4. South Newton, 5. Loogootee.
