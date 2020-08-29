The Floyd Central and Providence volleyball teams will both face Class 4A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday.
Those three teams, as well as Lawrence North, make up the field for today's Hoosier North/South Challenge at Floyd Central. The event was originally scheduled to be held at Providence, but it was moved to FCHS to accommodate more fans. The Pioneers will play in the auxiliary gym, while the Highlanders will play in the main gym.
Fourth-ranked Providence (3-0) will face Lawrence North (1-4) at 11 a.m., while Floyd (2-1) will take on the top-ranked Royals (4-0) at the same time. Then at 1:30 p.m., the Pioneers face Hamilton Southeastern, last year's 4A runner-up, while the Highlanders take on the Wildcats.
That is one of several big Saturday events involving local teams.
Silver Creek, which recently came off a team-wide quarantine, will play its first matches of the season in the Scottsburg Invitational, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Christian Academy (4-1) is also slated to be in the field.
Meanwhile Rock Creek (2-0) and New Washington (1-3) will compete in the Madison Invitational, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Jeffersonville (1-2) will try to defend its title in the Springs Valley Invitational, which is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
At New Albany, the Bulldogs (3-0) would usually be hosting their River City Invitational. However this year, due to cancellations, New Albany will play JV and varsity matches against Lanesville.
TENNIS ANYONE
The New Albany boys' tennis team will host its annual invitational, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the host Bulldogs, the field is also slated to contain Providence and Silver Creek, among others.
Meanwhile 29th-ranked Jeffersonville is scheduled to play in the John Shirley Invitational at North Central.
TEE IT UP
The New Albany girls' golf team will host its annual invitational Saturday at Valley View Golf Club. In addition to the Bulldogs, Floyd Central and Providence are scheduled to participate.
RUN FOR THE HILLS
Several local cross country teams are slated to run in the Salem Invitational, which is scheduled to go off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
New Albany and Providence were scheduled to run in the Dennis Bays Warrior Classic at Angel Mounds, but that event has been canceled. Instead, the Bulldogs will participate in the Gibson Southern-Titan Invitational.
KICKING IT AROUND
Several soccer matches are slated for Saturday. The biggest of those involves the Class A fifth-ranked Providence girls visiting 2A No. 10 Heritage Hills at 12:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the New Albany girls play their first official match on their new home field — and celebrate their Senior Night — when they host Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. That night, the Bulldog boys will celebrate their seniors when they face Jasper at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.