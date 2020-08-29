Democrats just wrapped up their national convention with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accepting the party's nomination for president and vice president, respectfully. Next up will be the Republicans, with incumbent president and vice president, Donald Trump and Mike Pence, expected to accept the GOP nomination. The multi-day conventions have less pomp and circumstance this year, as COVID-19 prompted a virtual format, but numerous speakers have and will deliver sometimes sharp rhetoric intended to garner your vote for their team.

You voted: