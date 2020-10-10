State tournaments in four different sports take place Saturday. Here's a quick look at all of them involving area schools.
CROSS COUNTRY
All local teams will compete in either the Austin or Crawford County sectionals Saturday morning.
The Charlestown girls will try to defend their title in the Austin Sectional. Henryville, Jeffersonville, New Washington and Silver Creek will also run at Hardy Lake, beginning at 10 a.m.
At Crawford the Floyd Central boys, who are ranked eighth in the state, will attempt to win their third straight title. Meanwhile the Highlander girls, who are rated 12th in the state, will try to take home their ninth consecutive trophy. Also running at Marengo, where races are scheduled to go off at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., will be Borden, Christian Academy, Clarksville, New Albany and Providence.
BOYS' TENNIS
Jeffersonville will face 13th-ranked Columbus North in Saturday's Jasper Semistate, which is scheduled to start at noon. The Red Devils will try for their first semistate title since 2017.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Three area teams will vie for sectional titles Saturday night.
In the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional, the host Highlanders (7-8) will take on New Albany (9-5-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Floyd is seeking its fifth consecutive sectional title while the Bulldogs will try for their first since 2012.
In the Class 2A Madison Sectional, 11th-ranked Silver Creek (16-1) will face Salem (3-1-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Dragons are looking for their fourth sectional title and their third in four seasons.
In the Class A Providence Sectional, the host, and 20th-ranked Pioneers (3-7-2) will take on Trinity Lutheran (6-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Providence is seeking its fourth straight sectional title.
BOYS' SOCCER
Three local teams will vie for sectional titles Saturday night.
In the Class 3A Seymour Sectional, Jeffersonville (10-3) will face defending champ Columbus East (8-2-7) at 7 p.m. in the final. The Olympians beat the Red Devils 2-1 last Saturday. Jeff will seek its first sectional title since 2012.
In the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final, Henryville will take on second-ranked Providence at 7 p.m. tonight. The Pioneers are seeking their ninth straight title.
